EQS-Adhoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Dividend Forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Dividend Forecast



13-March-2026 / 15:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Release of an ad hoc announcement according to Section 17 MAR

The Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide discussed the medium- to long-term dividend strategy with the Supervisory Board at today’s meeting.

After the Supervisory Board had already approved the 2026 business plan on December 12, 2025 – which, for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a dividend payment of EUR 1.00 per share during the 2026 financial year – the Executive Board plans to align the future development of the annual dividend with the development of the Group’s leverage ratio.

As a result of today’s discussion, the company intends to implement the following future dividend policy:

Until the Group’s leverage ratio falls below 5.0x net financial debt to EBITDA (Net Debt / EBITDA), the intention is to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the respective financial year a constant dividend of EUR 1.00 per share .

Once a Group leverage ratio smaller than 5.0x net financial debt to EBITDA is reached (i.e., the Net Debt / EBITDA metric falls below 5.0x), the company intends to pursue a dividend policy that provides for a payout ratio of around 60% to 80% of the Group result attributable to the shareholders of Fraport AG (Group result after minority interests).

The aforementioned dividend policy allows for flexible handling of payout ratios between approximately 60% and 80%, taking into account the respective business situation, and is subject to extraordinary events such as pandemics, wars, or other extreme disruptive events that have a significant impact on the business development of Fraport AG and the Fraport Group. In the event of such occurrences, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board may adjust the dividend strategy again.

This decision represents a change of the dividend policy that was in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, under which the targeted payout ratio was around 40% to 60% of the Group result after minority interests. It also takes into account the negative impact on results from past and upcoming terminal openings.

The financial results for 2025 as well as the outlook for 2026 will be published on March 17, 2026 at 07:00 am CET.

Frankfurt Main, March 13, 2026

Information regarding forward looking statements:

This ad hoc announcement contains forward looking statements related to the business, financial performance, and results of Fraport Group. These statements are based on assumptions and projections, which are based on currently available information and estimates. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual performance, therefore, may differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Fraport does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Information regarding financial key figures:

Information regarding the calculation of financial key figures can be found in the 2024 Fraport Annual Report. The Annual Report can be found under https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications events.html

Contact:

Florian Fuchs, Head of Finance and Investor Relations, Phone +49 (0)69 690 74844, Telefax: +49 (0)69 690 74843, E-Mail: f.fuchs@fraport.de

End of ad hoc announcement