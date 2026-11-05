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WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5

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05.11.2026 20:37:13

EQS-Adhoc: freenet AG decides on share buyback programme for up to EUR 75 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
freenet AG decides on share buyback programme for up to EUR 75 million

05-Nov-2026 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet AG decides on share buyback programme for up to EUR 75 million

Büdelsdorf, 5 November 2026 – The Executive Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board today, to launch a share buyback programme in the 2026 and/or 2027 financial years. Under this share buyback programme, shares in the company are to be repurchased via the stock exchange in the 2026 and/or 2027 financial years. The volume of the share buyback programme amounts to a total of up to EUR 75 million. Further details, in particular the specific period and the exact volume of the share buyback programme 2026/2027 as well as the maximum number of shares that can be acquired under the share buyback programme 2026/2027, will be determined by the Executive Board later.

freenet AG is thus making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2026, according to which shares of up to 10% of the company's share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, at the time the authorisation is exercised, may be repurchased until 12 May 2031. No use has been made of the authorisation to date. The company currently holds 2,216,964 treasury shares (approx. 1.86% of the share capital).

The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by reducing the share capital.

The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback programme. freenet AG reserves the right to adjust, interrupt or discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

 

Contact

Investor Relations    

Tel.: +49 (0)40/513 06 778   

Email: ir@freenet.ag



End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 5299003GLDODCVP8DO20
EQS News ID: 2429578

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2429578  05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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