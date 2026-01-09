Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

09.01.2026 09:10:14

EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG is continuing its share buyback program in an accelerated manner

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG is continuing its share buyback program in an accelerated manner

09-Jan-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bad Homburg, January 9, 2026 – Fresenius Medical Care AG (“Company”) has decided to continue the share buyback program announced in an ad-hoc release on June 17, 2025, by repurchasing a second tranche. The share buyback program has a total volume of EUR 1 billion (excluding ancillary costs).

The first tranche of the Company's share buyback program was completed ahead of schedule on December 29, 2025.

With the second tranche it is intended to repurchase own shares for a total amount of around EUR 415 million from January 12, 2026, to May 8, 2026 (inclusive). The share buyback program is therefore expected to be completed significantly earlier. The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange and are to be predominantly redeemed and, to a significantly lesser extent, may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.

The share buyback program is based on the authorization to purchase and use treasury shares granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021.

 

Contact:
Dr. Dominik K. Heger
Executive Vice President
Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability
& Head of Investor Relations

Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany
P +49 6172 2685822
Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com


End of Inside Information

09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@freseniusmedicalcare.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2257630

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2257630  09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

