Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
09.01.2026 09:10:14
EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Fresenius Medical Care AG is continuing its share buyback program in an accelerated manner
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bad Homburg, January 9, 2026 – Fresenius Medical Care AG (“Company”) has decided to continue the share buyback program announced in an ad-hoc release on June 17, 2025, by repurchasing a second tranche. The share buyback program has a total volume of EUR 1 billion (excluding ancillary costs).
The first tranche of the Company's share buyback program was completed ahead of schedule on December 29, 2025.
With the second tranche it is intended to repurchase own shares for a total amount of around EUR 415 million from January 12, 2026, to May 8, 2026 (inclusive). The share buyback program is therefore expected to be completed significantly earlier. The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange and are to be predominantly redeemed and, to a significantly lesser extent, may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.
The share buyback program is based on the authorization to purchase and use treasury shares granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021.
Contact:
Dr. Dominik K. Heger
Executive Vice President
Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability
& Head of Investor Relations
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany
P +49 6172 2685822
Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com
End of Inside Information
09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
|E-mail:
|ir@freseniusmedicalcare.com
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785802
|WKN:
|578580
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2257630
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2257630 09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|
09.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: So steht der DAX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX liegt am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26