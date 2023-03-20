EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms its financial figures for the 2022 financial year, proposes a dividend of 0.12 per share and extends the contracts of its Executive Board members

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Personnel

FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms its financial figures for the 2022 financial year, proposes a dividend of 0.12 per share and extends the contracts of its Executive Board members



20-March-2023 / 21:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms its financial figures for the 2022 financial year, proposes a dividend of

0.12 per share and extends the contracts of its Executive Board members

Tostedt, 20 March 2023 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions, confirms its preliminary financial figures for the 2022 financial year, according to which the company achieved record revenues of 368.2 million, representing year-on-year growth of 32%. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 33.8 million, which corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.2%. For the reasons laid out in January, profitability was therefore significantly below the previous year's level of 44.5 million and the adjusted EBIT margin of 16.0%. Order intake in the financial year 2022 reached 370 million, which corresponds to a growth of around 30%. At the end of the financial year, the order backlog was 315 million. Net cash and cash equivalents increased significantly at the end of the year and reached a value of 27.2 million as of the reporting date 31.12.2022. Against this background, a dividend of 0.12 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2023.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board decided in its meeting today to appoint the major shareholder Torben Kleinfeldt as CEO for a further six years until September 2029 and Tim Hameister as CFO of FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE for a further four years until September 2027. At the same time, the Supervisory Board of FRIEDRICH VORWERK Management SE, a subsidiary of FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, agreed to appoint Torben Kleinfeldt and Kevin Loots for a further six years and Tim Hameister for a further four years as members of the Executive Board of FRIEDRICH VORWERK Management SE. Klaus-Dieter Ehlen is leaving the company as planned at his own request after 33 years with the group and a three-year term as a member of the Executive Board of FRIEDRICH VORWERK Management SE. He will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity.

The complete annual report for the year 2022 will be published on 30.03.2023 at www.friedrich-vorwerk.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Niedersachsenstraße 19-21

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 2947 0

Fax +49 4182 - 6155

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170