FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie
WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11
|
26.01.2026 07:23:34
EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK generates revenues of €704 million in the 2025 fiscal year with an EBITDA margin of 23.2%, thus significantly exceeding the forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
FRIEDRICH VORWERK generates revenues of €704 million in the 2025 fiscal year with an EBITDA margin of 23.2%, thus significantly exceeding the forecast
Tostedt, 26 January 2026 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, has closed the fiscal year 2025 very successfully based on preliminary figures with revenues in the amount of €704.3 million (2024: €498.4 million) and an EBITDA of €163.3 million. Thus, EBITDA more than doubled compared to the previous year (2024: €80.5 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. Thereby FRIEDRICH VORWERK exceeded the most recently published forecast of €650-680 million in revenue at an EBITDA margin of 20-22% significantly.
The reason for this was the extraordinary final quarter, in which the Group benefited from favourable weather conditions, successful project completions, and high earnings contributions from ongoing joint ventures (ARGE). This enabled the revenue increase to €199.3 million in the fourth quarter, corresponding to an increase by 25% compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q4/25: €159.3 million). At the same time the EBITDA improved from €30.8 million in the previous year’s quarter to €57.5 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 28.9%.
The order backlog as of 31 December 2025 amounts to €1,021.4 million (31 December 2024: €1,187.7 million), while new projects worth €538.0 million (previous year: €685.2 million) are recorded as order intake. The total project volume acquired, on the other hand, rose from €777.1 million in the previous year to €990.8 million.
The outstanding business performance is also reflected in a historically strong capital base. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €279.7 million by 31 December 2025 and exceeded the previous year’s figure of €176.6 million by more than €100 million. Net liquidity at the end of the year amounted to €261.9 million (previous year: €154.3 million) and, together with the significant increase in the number of employees to 2,243 (previous year: 1,948), provides an excellent basis for continuation of the growth trajectory.
The full annual report for 2025 will be published on 31 March 2026 at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.
Contact Details
FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Management Board
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Court of Registration
End of Inside Information
26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Straße 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255F11
|WKN:
|A255F1
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2265540
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2265540 26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
