30.01.2023 21:26:23

EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs

30-Jan-2023 / 21:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs

Tostedt, 30 January 2023 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, achieved an exceptionally high revenue of 109 million in the fourth quarter based on preliminary figures, which corresponds to a growth of 56% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. A major reason for the strong increase in revenues are infrastructure projects in the Natural Gas segment, which were realised under high time pressure and with extensions that were commissioned on short notice in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2022, revenues of FRIEDRICH VORWERK reached 368 million and thus significantly exceeded the guidance of more than 320 million.

According to preliminary figures, the strong revenues in the fourth quarter are accompanied by an unexpectedly weak EBIT of 2.8 million, which corresponds to a margin of 2.6%. The reasons for the weak margin lie primarily in the limited personnel resources, which had to be compensated by subcontractors at short notice due to the high completion pressure in the critical infrastructure projects and the extended project scopes. This led to a significant deviation in the results of the revenue-driving projects. Significant cost increases in material procurement as well as the ongoing restructuring of the Puhlmann Group exerted additional pressure on the margin. As a result of an averted cyberattack at the end of the year, profitability was also burdened and visibility limited. For the 2022 financial year, this results in an adjusted EBIT of 33.8 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.2%, which is significantly below the forecast.

In the current financial year 2023, the management of FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects lower revenues, which take into account the limited personnel resources. At the same time, numerous major projects in the Electricity segment are scheduled for 2024, which will already tie up significant planning and engineering resources in this year without making major revenue contributions. In total, the management expects revenues of more than 300 million for the transition year 2023. Due to the continuing cost pressure for materials and personnel, the EBITDA margin for the current financial year is expected to remain at the level of the previous year. The EBIT margin will be below the level of 2022 due to the past investments.

The full annual report for the year 2022 will be published on 30.03.2023 at www.friedrich-vorwerk.de.

Contact Details

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170

 

30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1547111

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1547111  30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547111&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Nachrichten

FRIEDRICH VORWERK-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Hauck Aufhäuser stuft FRIEDRICH VORWERK ab

Nach Vorab-Jahreszahlen Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat FRIEDRICH VORWERK nach schwachen Vorab-Jahreszahlen und einem enttäuschenden Ausblick von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 37 auf 14 Euro gekappt.

30.01.23
 NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 15.116 Pkt - Friedrich Vorwerk brechen ein (Dow Jones)
30.01.23
 EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but reports a weak EBIT of 2.8 million due to high subcontractor costs (EQS Group)
30.01.23
 EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wächst im vierten Quartal 2022 um 56 % auf 109 Mio. Umsatz, erzielt aufgrund von hohen Nachunternehmerkosten allerdings ein schwaches EBIT von 2,8 Mio. (EQS Group)
18.01.23
 EQS-PVR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
11.11.22
 EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK steigert Umsatz in den ersten neun Monaten um 23,8 % auf 258,7 Mio. bei einer EBIT-Marge von 12 % (EQS Group)
11.11.22
 EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues by 23.8 % to 258.7 million in the first nine months with an EBIT margin of 12 % (EQS Group)
11.11.22
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE : FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues by 23.8 % to € 258.7 million in the first nine months with an EBIT margin of 12 % (Investegate)
28.09.22
 EQS-PVR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)