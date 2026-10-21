EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 58 % to €80.9 million in the third quarter and raises its 2026 forecast to €760-790 million revenue and €220-230 million EBITDA

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 58 % to €80.9 million in the third quarter and raises its 2026 forecast to €760-790 million revenue and €220-230 million EBITDA



21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 58 % to €80.9 million in the third quarter and raises its 2026 forecast to €760-790 million revenue and €220-230 million EBITDA

Tostedt, 21 October 2026 - In the third quarter of 2026, FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, generated EBITDA1 of €80.9 million, more than 1.5 times the prior-year figure of €51.3 million. Revenue rose by 13.0 % to €228.3 million over the same period. For the first nine months of the financial year, EBITDA amounted to €173.4 million, an increase of around 64.0% year on year. Revenue grew by 12.0% to €565.6 million over the same period, while production output2 increased by 40.1% to €791.7 million. Despite this strong growth, the net cash position3 stood at €262.7 million as of 30 September 2026, up €151.3 million from 30 September 2025 (€111.4 million).

After revenue and EBITDA had already risen significantly in the second quarter, both key figures once again reached record levels in the third quarter. The main drivers of the improvement in profitability are, on the one hand, the higher share of joint ventures (ARGE) and, on the other, the significant reduction in the cost of materials ratio. Order intake in the first nine months of the financial year amounted to €451.4 million (prior year: €419.0 million). The total project volume acquired4, which additionally includes the proportionate order volumes of the joint ventures (ARGE), came to €618.1 million over the same period (prior year: €815.3 million). At €907.2 million, the order backlog5 as at 30 September 2026 remains at a high level (30 September 2025: €1,101.5 million). The order backlog including joint ventures amounts to €1,245.5 million (30 September 2025: €1,539.6 million).

Based on this excellent business development and an unchanged positive outlook, the Management Board is raising its forecast for the 2026 financial year a second time and now expects revenue of €760-790 million, compared to the previous forecast of €730-780 million. In addition, the Management Board is raising its EBITDA forecast to €220-230 million, which had previously been expected to be in the range of €180-200 million.

The complete quarterly financial report will be available from 12 November 2026 at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Harburger Straße 19

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 – 2947 0

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170

1EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation as per the subtotal in the IFRS consolidated income statement. It comprises total operating performance, income from equity-accounted investments (in particular the proportionate share of joint venture (ARGE) results) and other operating income, less cost of materials, personnel expenses and other operating expenses. Depreciation and amortisation (including IFRS 16), net finance income/costs and taxes are not considered.

2Production output: Production output comprises revenue plus the Group’s proportionate share of the output of the joint ventures (ARGE), which are accounted for using the equity method, to the extent that it exceeds the own work already included in revenue (essentially third-party and subcontractor services).

3Net cash position: Cash in hand and bank balances plus securities held as non-current and current assets, including accrued interest, less current and non-current liabilities to banks and lease liabilities. A positive balance corresponds to net liquidity (net cash), a negative balance to net debt.

4Total project volume acquired: Volume of the projects acquired in the reporting period. In addition to the Group’s own shares of work included in order intake, it also comprises the order volumes of the joint ventures attributable to the Group on a proportionate basis.

5Order backlog: Volume of orders awarded as at the reporting date but not yet executed (remaining performance obligations within the meaning of IFRS 15).