EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 70 % to €93 million in the first half of the year and raises its forecast to €180-200 million EBITDA, whilst revenue expectations remain unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 70 % to €93 million in the first half of the year and raises its forecast to €180-200 million EBITDA, whilst revenue expectations remain unchanged



22-Jul-2026 / 07:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR



FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 70 % to €93 million in the first half of the year and raises its forecast to €180-200 million EBITDA, whilst revenue expectations remain unchanged

Tostedt, 22 July 2026 - In the first half of 2026, FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, generated EBITDA of €92.6 million, significantly exceeding the prior-year figure of €54.5 million by 70 %. Over the same period, revenue rose by 11% to €337.3 million (prior year: €303.1 million), while production output increased by 35 % to €448.1 million. Despite continued strong growth, net cash stood at €212.0 million as of 30 June 2026 – an increase by €128.5 million since 30 June 2025 (€83.5 million) – underscoring the persistently high cash conversion.

This excellent business performance mainly rests on three factors: sustained recruiting success — reflected in headcount growth of 7% (prior year: 8%) in the first six months — as well as to successful project execution and the excellent order situation. Order intake in the first six months of the financial year amounted to €321.2 million (prior year: €220.4 million). The total project volume order intake, which additionally includes the pro-rata order volumes of the joint ventures (ARGE), came to €470.1 million over the same period (prior year: €626.6 million). At €1,005 million, the order backlog as of 30 June 2026 remained at a high level (30 June 2025: €1,105 million). The total project volume order backlog (incl. joint ventures) amounted to €1,446.5 million (30 June 2025: €1,584.1 million).

Based on the excellent profitability development in the first half of the year and an unchanged positive outlook, the Management Board is raising its EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year and now expects EBITDA of €180-200 million, up from the €160-180 million previously forecasted. The Management Board continues to expect revenue in the range of €730-780 million.

The complete half-year financial report will be available from 13 August 2026 at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Harburger Straße 19

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 – 2947 0

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170