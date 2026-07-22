FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie
WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11
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22.07.2026 07:13:34
EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases EBITDA by 70 % to €93 million in the first half of the year and raises its forecast to €180-200 million EBITDA, whilst revenue expectations remain unchanged
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EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Tostedt, 22 July 2026 - In the first half of 2026, FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, generated EBITDA of €92.6 million, significantly exceeding the prior-year figure of €54.5 million by 70 %. Over the same period, revenue rose by 11% to €337.3 million (prior year: €303.1 million), while production output increased by 35 % to €448.1 million. Despite continued strong growth, net cash stood at €212.0 million as of 30 June 2026 – an increase by €128.5 million since 30 June 2025 (€83.5 million) – underscoring the persistently high cash conversion.
This excellent business performance mainly rests on three factors: sustained recruiting success — reflected in headcount growth of 7% (prior year: 8%) in the first six months — as well as to successful project execution and the excellent order situation. Order intake in the first six months of the financial year amounted to €321.2 million (prior year: €220.4 million). The total project volume order intake, which additionally includes the pro-rata order volumes of the joint ventures (ARGE), came to €470.1 million over the same period (prior year: €626.6 million). At €1,005 million, the order backlog as of 30 June 2026 remained at a high level (30 June 2025: €1,105 million). The total project volume order backlog (incl. joint ventures) amounted to €1,446.5 million (30 June 2025: €1,584.1 million).
Based on the excellent profitability development in the first half of the year and an unchanged positive outlook, the Management Board is raising its EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year and now expects EBITDA of €180-200 million, up from the €160-180 million previously forecasted. The Management Board continues to expect revenue in the range of €730-780 million.
The complete half-year financial report will be available from 13 August 2026 at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.
Contact Details
FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Management Board
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Court of Registration
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Straße 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255F11
|WKN:
|A255F1
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|529900NBM89YAM5ENI18
|EQS News ID:
|2369618
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2369618 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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