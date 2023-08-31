EQS-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK successfully completes phase 2 of the contract award procedure for the A-Nord underground cable route and thus enters directly into the execution phase

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Tostedt, 31 August 2023 - Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), together with its subsidiary Bohlen & Doyen, has successfully completed phase 2 of the contract award procedure for the A-Nord underground cable route. With the final agreement with the transmission system operator Amprion on the construction work to be carried out and the associated reference price, the second phase has formally ended and the companies carrying out the work are entering the execution phase immediately.

In addition to the civil engineering work and the construction of the cable conduit systems required for the underground cables along the approximately 300 km long route, the project scope also includes the parallel construction of the grid connection of the offshore systems BorWin4 and DolWin4, which are also to be realized by Amprion, over a distance of approximately 100 km. Apart from Bohlen & Doyen, executing companies include six other partner companies.

Due to the expanded project scope, the agreed project volume is around 1.5 billion, significantly higher than the originally foreseen range. Bohlen & Doyen will carry out the majority of the work on the Lower Saxony side of the route as well as significant parts of the required horizontal drilling along the entire route. As a result, Bohlen & Doyen's share of the total project volume is expected to be around 40%. It should be emphasised that this contract is being handled as a multi-party contract (IPA) based on a "cost-plus-incentive-fee" remuneration structure with bonus-malus regulations. The execution work is scheduled to start as early as the fourth quarter of 2023 and to be completed in 2026.

The A-Nord direct current connection and the BorWin4 and DolWin4 offshore grid connection systems planned by Amprion are considered to be one of the most imporant north-south links for transporting electricity in the course of implementing the energy turnaround in Germany. The underground cable line will transport the wind power generated in the North Sea to the major industrial centers in North Rhine-Westphalia.

