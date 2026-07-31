EQS-Adhoc: FRIWO AG: FRIWO adjusts forecast for 2026 downward / Change from the regulated market to the Scale segment planned

EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other

FRIWO AG: FRIWO adjusts forecast for 2026 downward / Change from the regulated market to the Scale segment planned



31-Jul-2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FRIWO adjusts forecast for 2026 downward / Change from the regulated market to the Scale segment planned

Ostbevern, 31 July 2026 – FRIWO – an international provider of power supplies and charging technology – is revising its full-year forecast for 2026 downward in view of the ongoing cyclical weakness in demand among some key customers. The Management Board now expects Group revenue to be around 60 million euros for the 2026 financial year (previously: 67 to 77 million euros); adjusted Group EBIT for 2026 (EBIT adjusted) is expected to show a loss in the low single-digit million-euro range (previously: slightly positive EBIT adjusted). The continued subdued demand is primarily affecting the E-Mobility, Transportation & Logistics and Specialized Tools & Equipment business areas. Whereas in the spring FRIWO had still assumed a gradual market recovery and increasing customer call-offs over the course of the year, demand developed significantly weaker than expected, particularly in the second quarter.

At the same time, the Management Board continues to view the development of order intake positively. In the first six months of the year, order intake amounted to 44.9 million euros, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio (order intake to revenue) of more than 1.6. This underlines the successful acquisition of new projects and customers as well as the increasing demand in newly developed sales markets. The sales measures initiated and the encouraging order situation will lead to a pick-up in business activity in the second half of the year. However, due to the tense geopolitical environment, the associated scarcity of materials and longer lead times along the supply chain, the delivery of orders and the recognition of revenue from them, as well as the market launch of new products will in some cases be postponed to the 2027 financial year. As a result, the catch-up effects originally expected in the second half of the year can no longer be fully realized. Against this backdrop, the Management Board now expects Group revenue of around 60 million euros for 2026. Nevertheless, in view of the noticeable increase in orders, especially in newly developed sales areas, the Management Board remains confident about the outlook from 2027 onwards.

The cost-efficiency measures initiated by FRIWO are taking effect as planned. However, the shortfall in revenue for the full year also necessitates an adjustment of the earnings targets for the 2026 financial year. Instead of the previously forecast slightly positive adjusted Group EBIT (EBIT adjusted), a negative EBIT in the low single-digit million-euro range is now expected. FRIWO will publish its report for the first half of 2026 as announced on August 13, 2026.

Today, the Management Board of FRIWO AG, following the prior approval of the company’s Supervisory Board, resolved to initiate the necessary steps for changing the stock exchange listing of the company’s shares and signed the mandate agreement with the bank advising on the process. It is planned that FRIWO shares will move from the regulated market (General Standard) to the Scale segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, including the associated revocation of the admission to trading on the regulated market. The segment change is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. With this step, FRIWO aims to significantly reduce the ongoing costs and administrative requirements associated with its listing on the regulated market, while maintaining its presence on the capital market.

FRIWO will inform the capital market of the further progress of the process in accordance with the applicable legal requirements and stock exchange regulations.

Contact investor relations and media

FRIWO AG

Vivian Hage

+49 (0) 2532 81 0

ir@friwo.com

Peter Dietz

+49 (0) 69 97 12 47 33

dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de