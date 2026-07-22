FUCHS Aktie

FUCHS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 20:08:14

EQS-Adhoc: FUCHS SE: Preliminary results for the first half of the year ahead of expectations and increase in the EBIT forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
FUCHS SE: Preliminary results for the first half of the year ahead of expectations and increase in the EBIT forecast for 2026

22-Jul-2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary results for the first half of the year ahead of expectations and increase in the EBIT forecast for 2026

Based on preliminary figures, the FUCHS Group expects sales revenues of €2,003 million for the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €1,804 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €260 million (H1 2025: €209 million). At €135 million, the preliminary EBIT for the second quarter of 2026 is higher than the prior-year quarter, which was impacted by the tariff uncertainties (Q2 2025: €101 million) and above the consensus estimate reported by Vara for the second quarter of 2026 (€108 million).

For fiscal year 2026, FUCHS now expects an EBIT of between €460 million and €480 million (fiscal year 2025: EBIT of €435 million). The previous forecast for fiscal year 2026 assumed EBIT of around €450 million. The consensus estimate for EBIT in fiscal year 2026 is €454 million. The sales revenues forecast remains unchanged at a level significantly above last year's sales revenues of €3.7 billion.

The strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter of 2026 resulted from robust sales performance, driven by pre-buying effects stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, limited delivery ability among certain competitors, and organic growth. Although revenue growth is expected to continue year-over-year in the second half of the year due to inflation, FUCHS anticipates that the pre-buying effects from the second quarter will have a negative impact on sales volume and that rising raw material prices will affect margins. Against this backdrop, the first-half results cannot be extrapolated. The upward revision of the EBIT forecast is based on the strong earnings performance in the first half of the year and simultaneously takes into account the risks regarding sales volume and margin trends in the second half of the year.

The Half-Year Financial Report 2026 of FUCHS SE will be published on July 31, 2026.

Mannheim, July 22, 2026

Contact:

FUCHS SE
Andreas Schaller, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +4962138021145
Email: Andreas.Schaller@fuchs.com
 


End of Inside Information

22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
EQS News ID: 2370254

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2370254  22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZ

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZ

mehr Analysen
15:13 FUCHS Kaufen DZ BANK
13:53 FUCHS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:51 FUCHS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:41 FUCHS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.07.26 FUCHS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS SE VZ 39,96 -0,05% FUCHS SE VZ

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen unter Druck -- ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. Auch die US-Indizes geben klar nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging dagegen nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen