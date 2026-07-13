EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2026



13-Jul-2026 / 20:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2026

Berlin, July 13, 2026. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) have adopted the forecast for the financial year 2026 at their meeting today.

For the current year 2026 the Company expects as consolidated result EBIT adjusted of € 20-30 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 30-40 million.

*EBIT adjusted: Operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

Contact

Sven Annutsch

Hardenbergstr. 28a

10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0

F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de