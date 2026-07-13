Gateway Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
|
13.07.2026 20:48:13
EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2026
Berlin, July 13, 2026. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) have adopted the forecast for the financial year 2026 at their meeting today.
For the current year 2026 the Company expects as consolidated result EBIT adjusted of € 20-30 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 30-40 million.
*EBIT adjusted: Operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.
Contact
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2365122
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365122 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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