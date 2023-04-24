|
24.04.2023 17:59:39
EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2023
Berlin, April 24, 2023. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today's meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2023.
Due to the challenging market conditions and a significantly reduced transaction speed, in particular as a result of the changed interest rate environment, the Company expects an EBIT adjusted* of EUR 5 to 15 million (fiscal year 2022: EUR 18.4 million based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -10 to 0 million (fiscal year 2022: EUR -32.5 million based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures).
* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1615565
|
