24.04.2023 17:59:39

EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2023

24-Apr-2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Berlin, April 24, 2023. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today's meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2023.

Due to the challenging market conditions and a significantly reduced transaction speed, in particular as a result of the changed interest rate environment, the Company expects an EBIT adjusted* of EUR 5 to 15 million (fiscal year 2022: EUR 18.4 million based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -10 to 0 million (fiscal year 2022: EUR -32.5 million based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures).

* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.

 

Contact
Sven Annutsch
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 11
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de



Language: English
