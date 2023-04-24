EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate

24-Apr-2023

Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2023

Berlin, April 24, 2023. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today's meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2023.

Due to the challenging market conditions and a significantly reduced transaction speed, in particular as a result of the changed interest rate environment, the Company expects an EBIT adjusted* of EUR 5 to 15 million (fiscal year 2022: EUR 18.4 million based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -10 to 0 million (fiscal year 2022: EUR -32.5 million based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures).

* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.

