Gateway Real Estate Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7

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23.04.2026 15:17:04

EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements

23-Apr-2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements

Berlin, April 23, 2026. Following an internal review and in consultation with the auditors, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has today decided to postpone the publication of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. The company expects to be able to publish the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.

The company confirms the preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year published on March 31, 2026.

Contact
Sven Annutsch
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de



End of Inside Information

23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2313994

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2313994  23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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