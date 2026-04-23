Gateway Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
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23.04.2026 15:17:04
EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements
Berlin, April 23, 2026. Following an internal review and in consultation with the auditors, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has today decided to postpone the publication of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. The company expects to be able to publish the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.
The company confirms the preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year published on March 31, 2026.
Contact
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0
End of Inside Information
23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2313994
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2313994 23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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