EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements



23-Apr-2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated financial statements

Berlin, April 23, 2026. Following an internal review and in consultation with the auditors, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has today decided to postpone the publication of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. The company expects to be able to publish the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.

The company confirms the preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year published on March 31, 2026.

Contact

Sven Annutsch

Hardenbergstr. 28a

10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0

F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de