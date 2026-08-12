Gateway Real Estate Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7

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12.08.2026 18:17:04

EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG resolves segment change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Other
Gateway Real Estate AG resolves segment change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

12-Aug-2026 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG resolves segment change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Berlin, August 12, 2026 – The management board of Gateway Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0JJTG7; WKN A0JJTG; “Company”) today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to file the required applications for the change of the stock exchange listing of the Company’s shares (“Gateway Shares”) from the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FWB”) to the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the FWB with simultaneous inclusion in the Basic Board (“Segment Change”). For this purpose, the Company will shortly file an application for the revocation of the admission of the Gateway Shares to trading on the regulated market of the FWB and simultaneously for the inclusion of the Gateway Shares in trading in the Scale segment. The first trading day of the Gateway Shares in the Scale segment is currently expected to be 25 August 2026.

The Segment Change reflects the Company’s assessment that the regulatory, compliance and administrative requirements associated with a listing in the regulated market are no longer proportionate to the benefits derived therefrom. The Segment Change will reduce the Company’s administrative burden and allow it to allocate more resources to its operating business, while maintaining the public trading of the Gateway Shares on a German stock exchange. The Scale segment as an SME growth market is specifically aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. Given the Company’s size and capital market orientation, the Scale segment is considered by the Company to be more suitable than the regulated market.

The Segment Change is possible pursuant to Section 39 (2) sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) without a prior delisting acquisition offer to the Company’s shareholders.

Contact
Gateway Real Estate AG
Sven Annutsch
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de



End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900419S8ZX9H95G64
EQS News ID: 2381780

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2381780  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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