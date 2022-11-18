|
18.11.2022 16:59:16
EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast
Gateway Real Estate AG: Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022
Berlin, November 18, 2022. The Management Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company"- WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has determined today in the context of a reassessment of the sales pipeline that the sales planned for the current fiscal year 2022, in particular in the course of forward sales in the segment "Residential Real Estate", cannot be completed as expected. As a result, earnings contributions for the planned EBIT adjusted (previously EUR 125 to 140 million) and for the planned earnings before taxes (EBT) (previously EUR 70 to 85 million) in the amount of approximately 90 million EUR each will be omitted for the current fiscal year. The reason for this is the significant cooling of the economy and a considerably reduced sales speed, in particular as a result of the changed interest rate environment.
The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.
Contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sven Annutsch
Investor Relations
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 11
Sven.Annutsch@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de
18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1491807
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1491807 18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
