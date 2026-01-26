GEA Aktie

GEA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 16:49:43

EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA Group AG releases preliminary financials 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA Group AG releases preliminary financials 2025

26-Jan-2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft for the full year 2025 stands at 16.5 percent, above the previously guided range of 16.2 to 16.4 percent.

Preliminary order intake for Q4 2025 amounts to €1,828 million, exceeding the average market expectation* of €1,708 million by 7.0 percent.

Preliminary organic order intake growth for full year 2025 stands at 9.1 percent (previous year: 4.5 percent).

The company will publish the complete Annual Report for fiscal year 2025 on March 9, 2026.

*) based on the VARA consensus dated November 21, 2025

Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com


End of Inside Information

26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2266142

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2266142  26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GEA

mehr Nachrichten