EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA Group AG releases preliminary financials 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA Group AG releases preliminary financials 2025



26-Jan-2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft for the full year 2025 stands at 16.5 percent, above the previously guided range of 16.2 to 16.4 percent.



Preliminary order intake for Q4 2025 amounts to €1,828 million, exceeding the average market expectation* of €1,708 million by 7.0 percent.



Preliminary organic order intake growth for full year 2025 stands at 9.1 percent (previous year: 4.5 percent).



The company will publish the complete Annual Report for fiscal year 2025 on March 9, 2026.



*) based on the VARA consensus dated November 21, 2025



Contact:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Oliver Luckenbach

Head of IR

Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080

oliver.luckenbach@gea.com

26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News