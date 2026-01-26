GEA Aktie
WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006
|
26.01.2026 16:49:43
EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA Group AG releases preliminary financials 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous
The preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft for the full year 2025 stands at 16.5 percent, above the previously guided range of 16.2 to 16.4 percent.
Preliminary order intake for Q4 2025 amounts to €1,828 million, exceeding the average market expectation* of €1,708 million by 7.0 percent.
Preliminary organic order intake growth for full year 2025 stands at 9.1 percent (previous year: 4.5 percent).
The company will publish the complete Annual Report for fiscal year 2025 on March 9, 2026.
*) based on the VARA consensus dated November 21, 2025
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com
End of Inside Information
26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstraße 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2266142
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2266142 26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
