Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
25.02.2026 19:05:13
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: BaFin announces expansion of audit of 2024 consolidated financial statements and initiation of audit of 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Results / Half year
Gerresheimer AG: BaFin announces expansion of audit of 2024 consolidated financial statements and initiation of audit of 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
Düsseldorf, February 25, 2026. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") that it intends to
Expansion of the audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements
The assets of the Advanced Technologies segment relate to Sensile Medical AG, Olten, Switzerland. On February 10, 2026, Gerresheimer announced that non-cash impairments of approximately EUR 220 to 240 million were expected in the 2025 consolidated financial statements. These mainly relate to impairments of technology and development projects of Sensile Medical AG, Olten, Switzerland, and, among others, impairment losses to the assets of Gerresheimer Moulded Glass Chicago Inc., Chicago, USA.
Initiation of Audit of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
In its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, the Company classified the risks from acquisitions, divestments, and cooperations, as well as the liquidity risk, as low, unchanged from the 2024 consolidated financial statements. BaFin sees indications that maintaining the risk classification was no longer appropriate.
On December 22, 2025, the Company had already announced that it would comprehensively correct revenues from bill and hold agreements, not include revenues from new bill and hold agreements in the 2025 consolidated financial statements, and refrain from this practice in the future. In addition, the Company had announced that it would also correct the recognition of revenues from bill and hold agreements in the following interim financial information for the 2026 financial year by adjusting the previous year's figures.
Gerresheimer expects BaFin to initiate the announced expansion of its audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements and the audit of the interim financial statements for the first half of 2025.
The Company will continue to cooperate fully with BaFin in the context of the audits in order to clarify the facts transparently.
______________________
End of insider information
Contact Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T: +49 211 6181 220
End of Inside Information
25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|SDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281718
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2281718 25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG
|
17:59
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX legt zum Handelsende zu (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Börse Frankfurt: Anleger lassen SDAX am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX am Donnerstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|ROUNDUP/Gerresheimer: Bafin will weitere Bilanzen prüfen - Aktie taumelt (dpa-AFX)
|
25.02.26
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,2% auf 25.224 Punkte - Gerresheimer unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
25.02.26
|ROUNDUP/Gerresheimer: Bafin kündigt weitere Bilanzprüfungen an (dpa-AFX)