EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer AG issues 3,140,000 million new shares at a placement price of EUR 86.50 per new share

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

Duesseldorf, April 18, 2023 Gerresheimer AG (ISIN DE000A0LD6E6) has successfully issued 3,140,000 million new shares in an international private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding excluding subscription rights, utilizing partially its authorized capital. The new shares will carry full dividend rights for the 2021/2022 financial year as announced of EUR 1.25 per share and will be issued at a price of EUR 86.50, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 271.6m.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will provide the company with the flexibility to further capture significant incremental growth opportunities with a particular focus on High Value Solutions and Medical Devices including biological solutions such as GLP-1 related treatments.

Important notice

The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the shares of Gerresheimer AG in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Securities may not be offered or sold absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only addressed to and directed at Qualified Investors who are persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) (investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order") or (ii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, incorporated associations, etc.) of the Order.

To the extent this announcement contains predictions, expectations or statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Gerresheimer AG (forward-looking statements), they are based upon current views and assumptions of the Gerresheimer AG management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions taken from Gerresheimer AG's current business plan or from public sources which have not been independently verified or assessed by Gerresheimer AG and which may or may not prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of Gerresheimer AG or the success of the industries in which Gerresheimer AG operates to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving this document are advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Gerresheimer AG does not assume any liability or guarantee for such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to any future results and developments.

Information to Distributors

Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

