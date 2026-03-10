EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting



10-March-2026 / 21:33 CET/CEST

Duesseldorf, March 10, 2026. Following today's consultation with its auditor, Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") has concluded that the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year will not be published by March 31, 2026, but later.

The preparation of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is delayed because the ongoing investigations by a second external auditing firm into business transactions in financial years 2024 and 2025 and the preparation of the documents required for the audit are taking longer than expected. The Management Board aims to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.

The delay in the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is expected to result in the exclusion of Gerresheimer shares from the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse AG.

As a result of the later publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, the publication of the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026, which was announced for April 16, 2026, will also be postponed. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.

As a result of the later disclosure of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements, the Company's Annual General Meeting cannot take place on June 3, 2026, as originally scheduled. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.

The Company has entered into discussions with its creditors to agree on an extension of the submission requirements for the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year as specified in the financing agreements.

