Gerresheimer Aktie

Gerresheimer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 21:33:33

EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

10-March-2026 / 21:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

Duesseldorf, March 10, 2026. Following today's consultation with its auditor, Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") has concluded that the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year will not be published by March 31, 2026, but later.

The preparation of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is delayed because the ongoing investigations by a second external auditing firm into business transactions in financial years 2024 and 2025 and the preparation of the documents required for the audit are taking longer than expected. The Management Board aims to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.

The delay in the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is expected to result in the exclusion of Gerresheimer shares from the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse AG.

As a result of the later publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, the publication of the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026, which was announced for April 16, 2026, will also be postponed. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.

As a result of the later disclosure of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements, the Company's Annual General Meeting cannot take place on June 3, 2026, as originally scheduled. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.

The Company has entered into discussions with its creditors to agree on an extension of the submission requirements for the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year as specified in the financing agreements.

_______________________

End of inside information
 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

 

Media

Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com



End of Inside Information

10-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: SDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289182

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2289182  10-March-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG

mehr Analysen
24.02.26 Gerresheimer Sell UBS AG
16.02.26 Gerresheimer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Gerresheimer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.26 Gerresheimer Underperform Bernstein Research
12.02.26 Gerresheimer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gerresheimer AG 18,76 -3,99% Gerresheimer AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:25 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen