Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
10.02.2026 22:28:53
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG reschedules publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025 and initiates sale of Centor Inc.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication/Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Gerresheimer AG reschedules publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025 and initiates sale of Centor Inc.
Duesseldorf, February 10, 2026. The Management Board of Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6,“Gerresheimer”) today decided to defer the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, originally scheduled for February 26, 2026.
Based on internal indications and in consultation with the auditor, Gerresheimer commissioned further investigations by a second auditing firm to examine revenue recognition and accounting practices in the 2024 and 2025 financial years. With these newly initiated investigations, the company aims to ensure that the previous year’s figures are comprehensively corrected, taking into account the findings of the investigation by an independent external law firm in connection with the ongoing BaFin proceedings, and that the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025 fully meet the requirements for quality, conformity and transparency.
As the investigations are still ongoing, more time is needed to prepare and audit the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, including the correction of the previous year's figures. A new publication date will be set in consultation with the auditor.
According to the findings to date, the new investigations initiated by Gerresheimer indicate that individual employees have violated internal guidelines and IFRS regulations. The resulting corrections of the consolidated financial statements mainly relate to the recognition of revenues and the accounting and valuation of inventories. The company continues to investigate the causes and responsibilities and has already taken personnel and organizational measures.
Based on the current findings of the ongoing investigations and the current preparation status of the annual statements, Gerresheimer currently expects additional adjustments to be necessary for the 2024 financial year. These are expected to decrease revenues by around EUR -17 million and around EUR -19 million in adjusted EBITDA, including around EUR -4 million in earnings impact from the valuation of inventories. Including the previously announced corrections to revenues from bill and hold agreements, this results in an expected correction requirement of around EUR -35 million for revenue recognition and around EUR -24 million for adjusted EBITDA for the financial year 2024. The incorrect entries from financial year 2025 identified during the ongoing investigations will be corrected.
Based on the results of the impairment tests available to date, the company expects non-cash impairments of around EUR 220 to 240 million in its consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. These mainly relate to impairments of technology and development projects of Sensile Medical AG, Olten, Switzerland, and, among others, impairment losses to the assets of Gerresheimer Moulded Glass Chicago Inc., Chicago, USA. The Moulded Glass plant in Chicago Heights will be closed at the end of financial year 2026 as one of the measures of the transformation program.
To optimize its capital and financing structure, Gerresheimer has initiated the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Centor Inc., USA, and plans to complete this transaction before the end of this year. Centor specializes in packaging systems for dispensing prescription drugs in the USA. Gerresheimer has mandated the investment bank Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to handle this transaction. The separation of the Moulded Glass business is also being further pursued, but the intended subsequent sale process will not be initiated in financial year 2026, but at a later date.
For the 2026 financial year, Gerresheimer expects, before M&A activities, revenues of around EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18 to 19%, and a moderately positive free cash flow, despite an expected weaker first half-year.
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
