|
19.04.2023 12:36:26
EQS-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG announces financial realignment with preventive StaRUG Proceedings and operative restructuring of the German retail business
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
GERRY WEBER International AG announces financial realignment with preventive StaRUG Proceedings and operative restructuring of the German retail business
As part of the proposed restructuring, the companys financial indebtedness shall be reduced significantly and thereby create a material prerequisite to collect new funds. The negotiations with the essential creditors of the company to implement the proposed restructuring and raise fresh funds will be held in the next few weeks in order to be able to quickly put a restructuring plan to the vote. Part of the proposed restructuring is to be a capital reduction to zero which might lead to an uncompensated exit of the current shareholders of the company and the termination of the stock listing of the shares in GERRY WEBER International AG. The new financing structure is intended to secure the company until 2026.
Parallel to the proposed restructuring at the level of GERRY WEBER International AG, GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH, a 100% subsidiary in which the German retail activities of the group are combined, will apply to the competent local court (Amtsgericht) in Bielefeld for the order of self-administration proceedings in accordance with section 270a of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung InsO). Through the self-administration proceedings, the business operations of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH, which will initially be continued in full, are to be thoroughly operationally restructured. Dr Christian Gerloff, who has already accompanied the company as general representative during the restructuring in 2019, has joined the management of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH as restructuring officer in this context.
Other companies of the GERRY WEBER group are not affected by the above measures. Apart from the above, the business operations of the group will continue without restrictions.
The annual accounts of GERRY WEBER International AG and the group accounts of GERRY WEBER group will not be published on 28 April 2023 as announced, but the publication will only occur after the implementation of the restructuring concept.
The management board
Notifying person:
End of Inside Information
19-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|ir@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G36
|WKN:
|A255G3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1611707
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1611707 19-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!