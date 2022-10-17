|
17.10.2022 11:30:33
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO AG raises forecast 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast
GESCO AG, listed in the Prime Standard, is increasing its forecast for Group net earnings* in 2022. The half-year figures for 2022 confirmed the forecast for the full year 2022 published at the beginning of the year and specified that Group sales ( 565 - 585 million) and Group net earnings ( 28.0 - 30.5 million) were expected to reach the upper range.
The current development of the business figures is supported by the high adjustment speed in the passing on of price increases and the simultaneous successful stabilisation of the supply chains. In addition, there are further positive effects from the efficiency programmes. This leads to the forecast that the Group net earnings for 2022 will be in the range of 30.7 - 32.2 million.
Group sales in 2022 is still expected to be within the communicated range of 575 - 585 million.
Intended acquisitions are not taken into account in this forecast.
*after minority interests
About GESCO:
GESCO AG is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process, resource as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel. +49-202 24820-18
Fax +49-202 24820-49
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1464571
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1464571 17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gesco AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gesco AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gesco AG
|22,30
|4,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer.