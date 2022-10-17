Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 11:30:33

EQS-Adhoc: GESCO AG raises forecast 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast
GESCO AG raises forecast 2022

17-Oct-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Successful business year solidifies
  • Group net earnings expected in new range of 30.7 - 32.2 million

GESCO AG, listed in the Prime Standard, is increasing its forecast for Group net earnings* in 2022. The half-year figures for 2022 confirmed the forecast for the full year 2022 published at the beginning of the year and specified that Group sales ( 565 - 585 million) and Group net earnings ( 28.0 - 30.5 million) were expected to reach the upper range.

The current development of the business figures is supported by the high adjustment speed in the passing on of price increases and the simultaneous successful stabilisation of the supply chains. In addition, there are further positive effects from the efficiency programmes. This leads to the forecast that the Group net earnings for 2022 will be in the range of 30.7 - 32.2 million.

Group sales in 2022 is still expected to be within the communicated range of 575 - 585 million.

Intended acquisitions are not taken into account in this forecast.

*after minority interests

 

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process, resource as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel. +49-202 24820-18
Fax +49-202 24820-49
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de

17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1464571

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1464571  17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

