EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE acquires ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH and slightly increases its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Forecast / Full year

GESCO SE acquires ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH and slightly increases its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year



01-Oct-2026 / 13:28 CET/CEST

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GESCO SE acquires ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH and slightly increases its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year

Wuppertal, October 1, 2026 – GESCO SE ("GESCO") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares in ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH ("ARKU"), headquartered in Baden-Baden. ARKU is an international specialist in precision straightening and deburring machines as well as coil lines.

The ARKU Group currently employs 189 people worldwide and is expected to achieve revenue of over € 50 million in 2026.

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects the transaction to generate additional consolidated revenue of approx. € 10 – 13 million, as ARKU will be consolidated for the first time as of October 1, 2026. A significant contribution to the consolidated result after minority interests is not expected for the 2026 financial year, as ARKU's earnings contribution in the fourth quarter of 2026 is offset by effects from first-time consolidation and transaction costs. The Management Board is therefore raising the revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year slightly from € 515 – 530 million to € 525 – 543 million. The forecast for consolidated net income remains in the range of € 15 – 20 million. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the purchase price.

Contact

GESCO SE

Andrea Holzbaur

CFO

Phone: +49 (0) 202 24820-18

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 40 60 91 86 76

Email: ir-gesco@kirchhoff.de