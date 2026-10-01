Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
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01.10.2026 13:28:43
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE acquires ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH and slightly increases its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Forecast / Full year
GESCO SE acquires ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH and slightly increases its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year
Wuppertal, October 1, 2026 – GESCO SE ("GESCO") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares in ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH ("ARKU"), headquartered in Baden-Baden. ARKU is an international specialist in precision straightening and deburring machines as well as coil lines.
The ARKU Group currently employs 189 people worldwide and is expected to achieve revenue of over € 50 million in 2026.
For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects the transaction to generate additional consolidated revenue of approx. € 10 – 13 million, as ARKU will be consolidated for the first time as of October 1, 2026. A significant contribution to the consolidated result after minority interests is not expected for the 2026 financial year, as ARKU's earnings contribution in the fourth quarter of 2026 is offset by effects from first-time consolidation and transaction costs. The Management Board is therefore raising the revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year slightly from € 515 – 530 million to € 525 – 543 million. The forecast for consolidated net income remains in the range of € 15 – 20 million. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the purchase price.
Contact
GESCO SE
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 40 60 91 86 76
End of Inside Information
01-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|894500DZXXD0LOZYIC55
|EQS News ID:
|2408892
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2408892 01-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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