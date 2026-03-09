EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE announces preliminary figures for 2025 and dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Dividend payments

GESCO SE announces preliminary figures for 2025 and dividend proposal



09-March-2026 / 12:22 CET/CEST

Consolidated sales and consolidated earnings at the upper end of the forecast

Dividend proposal of € 0.20 per share

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, GESCO SE achieved consolidated sales of € 495.0 million (previous year: € 513.8 million) and consolidated earnings after minority interests of € 9.9 million (previous year: € 4.4 million) in the 2025 fiscal year. These figures are at the upper end of the most recently communicated forecast (consolidated sales of € 480–500 million, consolidated earnings after minority interests of € 7.0–10.0 million). Consolidated earnings include special items totalling € -2.6 million. These special items include, among other things, the write-down of loans and receivables as well as provisions for anticipated losses that had to be made due to the insolvency of Bergische Edelstahl Werke GmbH and offsetting deferred tax assets.

Earnings per share are expected to amount to € 0.96 (previous year: € 0.42). GESCO is sticking to its long-term profit appropriation strategy of combining the organic development of the Group with targeted, value-enhancing acquisitions. In the 2025 financial year, GESCO achieved inorganic growth through the acquisition of Eckart GmbH in the Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of EUR 0.20 per dividend-bearing share.

The complete 2025 annual report with the audited figures will be published on 15 April 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the Company website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. On the same day at 3:00 p.m., the Annual Press Conference will take place, at which the Management Board will explain the past fiscal year and provide an outlook for the current fiscal year.

This year's Annual General Meeting will again be held at the Rheinterrasse Düsseldorf on 24 June 2026.

