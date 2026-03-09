Gesco Aktie

Gesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 12:22:33

EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE announces preliminary figures for 2025 and dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Dividend payments
GESCO SE announces preliminary figures for 2025 and dividend proposal

09-March-2026 / 12:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Consolidated sales and consolidated earnings at the upper end of the forecast
  • Dividend proposal of € 0.20 per share

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, GESCO SE achieved consolidated sales of € 495.0 million (previous year: € 513.8 million) and consolidated earnings after minority interests of € 9.9 million (previous year: € 4.4 million) in the 2025 fiscal year. These figures are at the upper end of the most recently communicated forecast (consolidated sales of € 480–500 million, consolidated earnings after minority interests of € 7.0–10.0 million). Consolidated earnings include special items totalling € -2.6 million. These special items include, among other things, the write-down of loans and receivables as well as provisions for anticipated losses that had to be made due to the insolvency of Bergische Edelstahl Werke GmbH and offsetting deferred tax assets.

Earnings per share are expected to amount to € 0.96 (previous year: € 0.42). GESCO is sticking to its long-term profit appropriation strategy of combining the organic development of the Group with targeted, value-enhancing acquisitions. In the 2025 financial year, GESCO achieved inorganic growth through the acquisition of Eckart GmbH in the Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of EUR 0.20 per dividend-bearing share.

The complete 2025 annual report with the audited figures will be published on 15 April 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the Company website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. On the same day at 3:00 p.m., the Annual Press Conference will take place, at which the Management Board will explain the past fiscal year and provide an outlook for the current fiscal year.

This year's Annual General Meeting will again be held at the Rheinterrasse Düsseldorf on 24 June 2026.

 

About GESCO:

GESCO is an industrial group specialising in the long-term acquisition and sustainable development of medium-sized industrial companies with a focus on materials refinement & distribution, health care & life science, and industrial assets & infrastructure. As a company listed in the Prime Standard segment, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions among medium-sized industrial companies.

 

Contact GESCO:

Peter Alex
Director Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de



End of Inside Information

09-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2287966

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2287966  09-March-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gesco

mehr Nachrichten