WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201

09.02.2026 17:52:34

EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Burden from the insolvency of a contractual partner

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
GESCO SE: Burden from the insolvency of a contractual partner

09-Feb-2026 / 17:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 18 December 2024, GESCO SE reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dörrenberg Edelstahl GmbH had sold its two business divisions, ‘Foundry’ and ‘Steelworks’. The takeover took effect on 1 January 2025. Since then, the two divisions have been operating under the name ‘Bergische Edelstahlwerke GmbH’. Today it was announced that Bergische Edelstahlwerke GmbH unexpectedly filed for insolvency.

This disposal resulted in loans to Bergische Edelstahl Werke GmbH amounting to € 6.3 million. With the insolvency announced today, these loans are at high risk of default and will now probably have to be written off in full. According to preliminary calculations, this will result in a one-off charge of approximately € 6.3 million on GESCO's consolidated pre-tax earnings for 2025. Based on the current status of the unaudited figures, the consolidated earnings would be at the upper end of the previous forecast range. Accordingly, the Executive Board of GESCO SE now expects consolidated earnings (after minority interests) of € 7 to € 10 million (previously € 9 to € 12 million) for the 2025 financial year.

The 2025 annual report with the final figures will be published on 15 April 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the website at www.gesco.de/investor-relations/financial-reports.

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare and industrial assets & infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

 

Contact GESCO:

Peter Alex
Director Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de



End of Inside Information

09-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2273618

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2273618  09-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

