EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Burden from the insolvency of a contractual partner

On 18 December 2024, GESCO SE reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dörrenberg Edelstahl GmbH had sold its two business divisions, ‘Foundry’ and ‘Steelworks’. The takeover took effect on 1 January 2025. Since then, the two divisions have been operating under the name ‘Bergische Edelstahlwerke GmbH’. Today it was announced that Bergische Edelstahlwerke GmbH unexpectedly filed for insolvency.

This disposal resulted in loans to Bergische Edelstahl Werke GmbH amounting to € 6.3 million. With the insolvency announced today, these loans are at high risk of default and will now probably have to be written off in full. According to preliminary calculations, this will result in a one-off charge of approximately € 6.3 million on GESCO's consolidated pre-tax earnings for 2025. Based on the current status of the unaudited figures, the consolidated earnings would be at the upper end of the previous forecast range. Accordingly, the Executive Board of GESCO SE now expects consolidated earnings (after minority interests) of € 7 to € 10 million (previously € 9 to € 12 million) for the 2025 financial year.

The 2025 annual report with the final figures will be published on 15 April 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the website at www.gesco.de/investor-relations/financial-reports.

