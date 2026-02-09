Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
|
09.02.2026 17:52:34
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Burden from the insolvency of a contractual partner
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
On 18 December 2024, GESCO SE reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dörrenberg Edelstahl GmbH had sold its two business divisions, ‘Foundry’ and ‘Steelworks’. The takeover took effect on 1 January 2025. Since then, the two divisions have been operating under the name ‘Bergische Edelstahlwerke GmbH’. Today it was announced that Bergische Edelstahlwerke GmbH unexpectedly filed for insolvency.
This disposal resulted in loans to Bergische Edelstahl Werke GmbH amounting to € 6.3 million. With the insolvency announced today, these loans are at high risk of default and will now probably have to be written off in full. According to preliminary calculations, this will result in a one-off charge of approximately € 6.3 million on GESCO's consolidated pre-tax earnings for 2025. Based on the current status of the unaudited figures, the consolidated earnings would be at the upper end of the previous forecast range. Accordingly, the Executive Board of GESCO SE now expects consolidated earnings (after minority interests) of € 7 to € 10 million (previously € 9 to € 12 million) for the 2025 financial year.
The 2025 annual report with the final figures will be published on 15 April 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the website at www.gesco.de/investor-relations/financial-reports.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare and industrial assets & infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.
Contact GESCO:
Peter Alex
End of Inside Information
09-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2273618
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2273618 09-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gesco
|
17:52
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Belastung aus der Insolvenz eines Vertragspartners (EQS Group)
|
17:52
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Burden from the insolvency of a contractual partner (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-News: GESCO SE: Doerrenberg gliedert Geschäftsbereich Casting Products in neue Gesellschaft CASTEON aus (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-News: GESCO SE: Doerrenberg spins off Casting Products division into new company CASTEON (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|EQS-News: GESCO SE veröffentlicht 9-Monatsbericht 2025 (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes 9-month report 2025 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gesco
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gesco
|15,40
|1,99%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt schlussendlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet Handel über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Montag deutlich an. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.