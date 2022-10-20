20.10.2022 13:00:26

EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE raises earnings forecast for 2022

GFT Technologies SE raises earnings forecast for 2022

20-Oct-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFT expects earnings in the financial year 2022 to be considerably higher than the current forecast. According to this, earnings before taxes ("EBT") are expected to rise to EUR 66 million (previously EUR 60 million, FY 2021: EUR 40 million) and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 87 million (previously EUR 81 million, FY 2021: EUR 65 million). Revenue expectation remains unchanged at EUR 730 million (FY 2021: EUR 566 million).

Reasons for the increase in the earnings forecast are lower provisions for the share-based component of management compensation, continued positive currency effects and higher than previously assumed capacity utilisation.

The results for the first nine months of 2022 will be published on 10 November 2022 as announced.

Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc announcement can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures.

 

 

Ihre Kontakte:

Presse
 
Dr. Markus Müller
Group Public Relations
GFT Technologies SE    
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart  
T +49 711 62042-344 
markus.j.mueller@gft.com
www.gft.com
 		 Investoren
 
Andreas Herzog
Head of Investor Relations
GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
T +49 711 62042-383
andreas.herzog@gft.com
www.gft.com
 

 

Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0
Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301
E-mail: ir@gft.com
Internet: www.gft.com
ISIN: DE0005800601
WKN: 580060
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1467901

 
