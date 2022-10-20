EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE raises earnings forecast for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

GFT Technologies SE raises earnings forecast for 2022



20-Oct-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GFT expects earnings in the financial year 2022 to be considerably higher than the current forecast. According to this, earnings before taxes ("EBT") are expected to rise to EUR 66 million (previously EUR 60 million, FY 2021: EUR 40 million) and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 87 million (previously EUR 81 million, FY 2021: EUR 65 million). Revenue expectation remains unchanged at EUR 730 million (FY 2021: EUR 566 million).

Reasons for the increase in the earnings forecast are lower provisions for the share-based component of management compensation, continued positive currency effects and higher than previously assumed capacity utilisation.

The results for the first nine months of 2022 will be published on 10 November 2022 as announced.

Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc announcement can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures.

