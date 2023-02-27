|
27.02.2023 12:06:16
EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Currency and short-term material effects in Q4 have less impact on 2022 outlook than expected. EBITDA forecast for 2022 is raised.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc Message
Bocholt, February 27th 2023 [11:42 hrs] - The Executive Board today raised its corporate forecast, which was last adjusted on November 18th 2022.
The positive change relates to EBITDA. Originally, the company forecast a slight increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year. Due to rising material costs, caused by the depreciation of the euro against the US dollar, as well as Inflation effects, which had a negative impact on the cost side, the company most recently lowered its expectation for the 2022 financial year on November 18th 2022 and assumed an EBITDA below the previous year's level in the range of EUR 6 million to EUR 15 million. However, the effects described had less of an impact than expected, and the forecast has been adjusted again accordingly. A slight increase compared to 2021 (EBITDA 2021 EUR 16.5 million) is now expected.
*EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT phones and is also a leading international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The traditional company is characterized in a special way by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development center in Wroclaw, Poland and numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.
27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1569315
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1569315 27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
