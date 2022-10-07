Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.10.2022 07:03:04

EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG AGREES TO SELL CIS BUSINESS LAMODA

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG AGREES TO SELL CIS BUSINESS LAMODA

07-Oct-2022 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A.

(the Company or GFG)

 

Luxembourg, 7 October 2022: GFG agrees to sell CIS business Lamoda

Global Fashion Group (GFG) announces that it has agreed today to sell its Lamoda business with operations in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus to fashion retail investor, Iakov Panchenko.

The agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, with closing expected to occur in the coming months. GFG expects proceeds of approximately one hundred million Euros in addition to the value of the cash held in the Lamoda business as at 30 September 2022.

 

--Ends--

 

Name of person making the announcement: Andin Fonyonga, Group Head of Legal & Compliance

 

Investor Relations:

Jo Britten

Investor Relations Director

investors@global-fashion-group.com 

 

Media Contact:

Jovana Lakcevic

Head of PR & Communications

press@global-fashion-group.com

07-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1458763

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1458763  07-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

