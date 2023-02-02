EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION

02.02.2023 07:55:39

GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION

Luxembourg, 2 February 2023:  Effective 1 March 2023, Patrick Schmidt, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GFG will be stepping down by mutual agreement made today, after 10 years with the company. Christoph Barchewitz, current Co-Chief Executive Office, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.  

Also effective 1 March 2023, Gunjan Soni is appointed to the Management Board, joining Christoph Barchewitz and Matthew Price, Chief Financial Officer. Gunjan Soni will take the role of Group Chief Operating Officer in addition to her role as ZALORA Chief Executive Officer which she has held since 2019. 

Person making the notification: Carolina Córdova, Director Corporate Governance and Deputy Company Secretary

Investor Relations:

Jo Britten
Investor Relations Director
investors@global-fashion-group.com 

 

Media Contact:

Jovana Lakcevic
Head of PR & Communications
press@global-fashion-group.com


 

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
