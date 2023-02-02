|
02.02.2023 07:55:39
EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Global Fashion Group S.A.
(the Company or GFG)
GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION
Luxembourg, 2 February 2023: Effective 1 March 2023, Patrick Schmidt, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GFG will be stepping down by mutual agreement made today, after 10 years with the company. Christoph Barchewitz, current Co-Chief Executive Office, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
Person making the notification: Carolina Córdova, Director Corporate Governance and Deputy Company Secretary
Investor Relations:
Jo Britten
Media Contact:
Jovana Lakcevic
02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1549231
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1549231 02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
