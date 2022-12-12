EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda.

12.12.2022 17:55:36

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda.

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda.

 Luxembourg, 12 December 2022: GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda.

Further to the Company announcement dated 7 October 2022, GFGs sale of the Lamoda business to fashion retail investor, Iakov Panchenko has successfully completed today. GFG received proceeds of 95 million (net of transaction costs) in addition to the cash held in the Lamoda business as at 30 September 2022.

Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel 

Investor Relations:

Jo Britten

Investor Relations Director

investors@global-fashion-group.com

 

Media Contact:

Jovana Lakcevic

Head of PR & Communications

press@global-fashion-group.com

 

Forward-looking Information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

 

 

 

