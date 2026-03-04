EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG launches up to EUR 3 million share buyback programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG launches up to EUR 3 million share buyback programme



04-March-2026 / 08:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Luxembourg, 4 March 2026 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG” or the “Company”) has resolved today to initiate a share buyback programme.

The programme covers the repurchase of up to 15 million shares of the Company with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to EUR 3 million euros.

The programme is expected to start on 9 March 2026 and to end by 26 February 2027 at the latest. The buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held in 2021, under which the Company may repurchase up to 43,019,861 common GFG shares. This authorisation is scheduled to expire on 25 May 2026. A new buyback authorisation will be proposed at the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 20 May 2026. If the new authorisation is not approved, the buyback programme will end on 25 May 2026.

The repurchased shares are expected to be used to meet a proportion of GFG’s obligations under its share-based remuneration programmes to the employees and Management Board of GFG, and may be used in the future to reduce GFG’s issued share capital by cancelling repurchased shares. The Company reserves the right to terminate the share buyback programme.

The shares will be repurchased through the stock exchange and in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

An independent bank will carry out the repurchases and will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is legally obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in the buyback mandate.

Information on the transactions relating to the buyback programme will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on GFG’s website.

Person making the notification: Saori McKinnon, Head of Investor Relations & Communications





