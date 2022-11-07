|
07.11.2022 14:14:58
EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Global Fashion Group S.A.
(the Company or GFG)
Luxembourg, 7 November 2022: GFG withdraws its guidance for the year and its longer term targets.
The Company is reporting its Q3 Results tomorrow and has determined that the CIS region will be reported as an asset held for sale. Consequently, GFG withdraws its guidance for the full year and its longer term targets which were prepared on the basis that the CIS region is consolidated in the results.
Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel
Investor Relations:
Jo Britten
Investor Relations Director
investors@global-fashion-group.com
Media Contact:
Jovana Lakcevic
Head of PR & Communications
press@global-fashion-group.com
Forward-looking Information
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.
07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1480753
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1480753 07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Analysen
|13.10.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.09.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Baader Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|1,64
|-1,32%
