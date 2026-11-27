EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Health Care AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Strategic corporate decision

Global Health Care AG: Restated option B for the reorganisation of the milon stake for the extraordinary General Meeting on 14 December 2026



27-Nov-2026 / 22:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vaduz, 27 November 2026 – The Board of Directors of Global Health Care AG (ISIN share: LI1147158318, WKN: A3C7M8; ISIN bond 2024/2029: DE000A3L3V28), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has restated option B. The extraordinary General Meeting on 14 December 2026 will vote on option B if option A (sale of up to 100% of the shares in milon Holding GmbH with a subscription right for all shareholders) is not adopted. The free-of-charge assignment to the Company of a loan receivable of the majority shareholder Maponos Holding AG with a nominal amount of EUR 7.71 million, announced on 23 November 2026, is no longer available.

Under the restated option B, the Company will sell 60% of the shares in milon Holding GmbH on the basis of an equity value of EUR 23.3 million, and 40% will remain with the Company. Maponos Holding AG will acquire 30% for a purchase price of EUR 6.99 million, which it will pay by assigning a loan receivable against milon Holding GmbH with a nominal amount of EUR 7.71 million; the excess amount of EUR 0.72 million will accrue to the Company without consideration. Maponos Holding AG will assign its claim to the transfer of these shares, together with a further loan receivable with a nominal amount of EUR 6.5 million, as a package to the anchor investor for a total purchase price of EUR 3.5 million, which will be due to Maponos Holding AG; the Company will transfer the shares directly to the anchor investor. A further 30% will be acquired on unchanged terms by steuerprofi.at Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbH, whose managing director is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company: purchase price EUR 6.99 million, payable by transfer of a loan receivable with a nominal amount of EUR 2.09 million, set-off of approximately EUR 4.1 million and a cash payment of EUR 0.8 million.

Under option B, the Company will receive EUR 0.8 million in cash and its liabilities will decrease by approximately EUR 4.1 million. In addition, the Board of Directors is to be authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to sell up to a further 6% of the shares until 31 December 2027 at a price of at least EUR 233,000 per 1%; the proceeds of at least approximately EUR 1.4 million would also enable the Company to repay the 2024/2029 bond. Maponos Holding AG will not take part in the votes on either option.

The venue and time of the extraordinary General Meeting remain unchanged: 14 December 2026, 10:30 a.m., law office of RA Mag. Wolfgang Fürnschuss, Landstrasse 81, 9494 Schaan, Liechtenstein. The amended invitation as well as the explanatory notes and draft resolutions for both options are available at www.ems.ag.

Person making the notification: Christian Keck, Chairman of the Board of DirectorsGlobal Health Care AG, Schliessa 6, 9495 Triesen, LiechtensteinTrading venue: Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange