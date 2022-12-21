EQS-Adhoc: GN Store Nord A/S: GN announces changes to Executive Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Personnel

GN Store Nord A/S: GN announces changes to Executive Management



21-Dec-2022 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Søren Jelert takes over as new CFO of GN Store Nord during Q2 2023 Peter la Cour Gormsen has decided to pursue opportunities outside GN



GN Store Nords CFO, Peter la Cour Gormsen will step down from his position to pursue other opportunities outside GN. Peter will continue in his position well into 2023, thus managing the financial closing of 2022 as well as the annual reporting for 2022.



As new CFO for the GN Group, GN is pleased to announce the appointment of Søren Jelert, who will join GN during Q2 2023. Søren is an internationally experienced finance professional, who joins GN from ALK-Abello. As the ALK-Abello CFO since 2018, Søren has provided strong leadership, built a strong team and built solid relationships with investors, ensuring that strategy and performance were clearly communicated. Prior to this position Søren has a strong track record of building and leading best-in-class global finance organizations for companies such as Novo Nordisk and NNE Pharmaplan (see brief resumé for Søren Jelert at the end of this announcement).



Chairman of GNs Board of Directors, Per Wold-Olsen, comments: We are very pleased to have attracted such an experienced and strong financial leader as Søren Jelert to take over as our new CFO. We are also pleased that Peter Gormsen has accepted to stay on during his notice period to ensure a professional handover to Søren. The GN Store Nord Board is confident that GNs financial organization will transition smoothly and professionally to the new leadership. Peter has built a great finance team and throughout seven years actively supported GN Audios remarkable growth journey, for which we sincerely thank him.



Søren Jelert comments: Im looking forward very much to joining GN and contribute to driving the desired business results. While the current macro-environment is challenging and also has impacted GN, I see the companys fundamental business drivers as fully intact and very attractive. I am truly excited by the companys commitment to innovation and its global reach. As a Group CFO I see the financial and external challenge presenting a lot of opportunities, which I look forward to pursuing together with GNs new leadership team.



Peter la Cour Gormsen comments: The past seven years with GN has been a tremendous journey for me. I have had the privilege to lead and work alongside extremely talented managers and team members, who have accomplished amazing results that we hardly dreamt of when I joined the company. I wish them all the best as I now look to the next chapter of my career.



Statutory registration of management

As René Svendsen-Tune steps down on January 2, 2023, Peter Karlstromer assumes his role as CEO of GN Audio and member of Executive Management. René Svendsen-Tune will, as also previously communicated, stay on well into 2023 to ensure a seamless transition and handover to Peter Karlstromer.



René Svendsen-Tune will also on January 2, 2023, be de-registered as CEO of the Groups parent company GN Store Nord A/S. Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing and a member of the Group Executive Management, will then be registered as CEO for the Groups parent company.



Resumé on Søren Jelert:

Born: 1972

Nationality: Danish

Education: Bachelor of Science, Master of Management Accounting, Copenhagen Business School

Career:

2018 present: ALK-Abello, CFO & EVP

2008 2017: NNE Pharmaplan

2016 2017: General Manager NNE Inc. & CVP (location: U.S.)

2008 2016: CFO & CVP

2001 2008: Novo Nordisk

2005 2008: Operations & Finance Director Novo Nordisk Europe North (location: U.K.)

2004 2005: Manager Operations Finance, Corporate Financial Planning

2002 2004: Manager R&D Finance, Corporate Financial Planning

2001 2002: Business Controller, R&D Finance, Corporate Financial Planning

1998 2001: Maersk Oil & Gas, Business Controller

For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts

Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe

Vice President Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A

Tel: +45 45 75 85 06



or



Rune Sandager

Senior Director Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media

Steen Frentz Laursen

Vice President Group Communication

Tel: +45 20 65 34 20



or



Kim Ege Møller

Head of Global Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 4575 0726

About GN



GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.



GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on



Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on

GN Store Nords CFO, Peter la Cour Gormsen will step down from his position to pursue other opportunities outside GN. Peter will continue in his position well into 2023, thus managing the financial closing of 2022 as well as the annual reporting for 2022.As new CFO for the GN Group, GN is pleased to announce the appointment of Søren Jelert, who will join GN during Q2 2023. Søren is an internationally experienced finance professional, who joins GN from ALK-Abello. As the ALK-Abello CFO since 2018, Søren has provided strong leadership, built a strong team and built solid relationships with investors, ensuring that strategy and performance were clearly communicated. Prior to this position Søren has a strong track record of building and leading best-in-class global finance organizations for companies such as Novo Nordisk and NNE Pharmaplan (see brief resumé for Søren Jelert at the end of this announcement).Chairman of GNs Board of Directors, Per Wold-Olsen, comments:Søren Jelert comments:Peter la Cour Gormsen comments:As René Svendsen-Tune steps down on January 2, 2023, Peter Karlstromer assumes his role as CEO of GN Audio and member of Executive Management. René Svendsen-Tune will, as also previously communicated, stay on well into 2023 to ensure a seamless transition and handover to Peter Karlstromer.René Svendsen-Tune will also on January 2, 2023, be de-registered as CEO of the Groups parent company GN Store Nord A/S. Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing and a member of the Group Executive Management, will then be registered as CEO for the Groups parent company.Born: 1972Nationality: DanishEducation: Bachelor of Science, Master of Management Accounting, Copenhagen Business SchoolCareer:2018 present: ALK-Abello, CFO & EVP2008 2017: NNE Pharmaplan2001 2008: Novo Nordisk1998 2001: Maersk Oil & Gas, Business ControllerFor further information, please contact:Anne Sofie Staunsbæk VeyheVice President Investor Relations, Treasury and M&ATel: +45 45 75 85 06orRune SandagerSenior Director Investor RelationsTel: +45 45 75 92 57Steen Frentz LaursenVice President Group CommunicationTel: +45 20 65 34 20orKim Ege MøllerHead of Global Media Relations & Corporate Public AffairsTel: +45 4575 0726GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn Facebook and Twitter 21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

