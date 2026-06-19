Good Brands Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AA5A / ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0

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19.06.2026 14:40:04

EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Significant income of EUR 1.1 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Significant extraordinary income/Other
Good Brands AG: Significant income of EUR 1.1 million

19-Jun-2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In addition to managing its own portfolio companies, Good Brands also supports strategic partners in the areas of portfolio management and exit preparation. For these services, the contracts provide fixed monthly fees and performance-based compensations. A transaction supported by Good Brands was successfully completed today, and Good Brands will receive compensation of approximately kEUR 1,100 kEUR from it, which will be collected within the next 14 days. Depending on the business performance of the divested entity, further income of up to 300 kEUR in total may be generated over the next three years.
 


End of Inside Information

19-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Good Brands AG
Turleystraße 8
68167 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0151 - 17485936
E-mail: langner@goodbrands-ag.com
Internet: www.goodbrands-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0
WKN: A2AA5A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2350116

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2350116  19-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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