Good Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA5A / ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0
|
19.06.2026 14:40:04
EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Significant income of EUR 1.1 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Significant extraordinary income/Other
In addition to managing its own portfolio companies, Good Brands also supports strategic partners in the areas of portfolio management and exit preparation. For these services, the contracts provide fixed monthly fees and performance-based compensations. A transaction supported by Good Brands was successfully completed today, and Good Brands will receive compensation of approximately kEUR 1,100 kEUR from it, which will be collected within the next 14 days. Depending on the business performance of the divested entity, further income of up to 300 kEUR in total may be generated over the next three years.
End of Inside Information
19-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Good Brands AG
|Turleystraße 8
|68167 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0151 - 17485936
|E-mail:
|langner@goodbrands-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.goodbrands-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA5A0
|WKN:
|A2AA5A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2350116
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2350116 19-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Good Brands AG
|
14:40
|EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Significant income of EUR 1.1 million (EQS Group)
|
14:40
|EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Signifikanter Ertrag in Höhe von 1,1 Mio. Euro (EQS Group)
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|Good Brands AG
|13,90
|0,00%
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