EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Significant income of EUR 1.1 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Significant extraordinary income/Other

Good Brands AG: Significant income of EUR 1.1 million



19-Jun-2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In addition to managing its own portfolio companies, Good Brands also supports strategic partners in the areas of portfolio management and exit preparation. For these services, the contracts provide fixed monthly fees and performance-based compensations. A transaction supported by Good Brands was successfully completed today, and Good Brands will receive compensation of approximately kEUR 1,100 kEUR from it, which will be collected within the next 14 days. Depending on the business performance of the divested entity, further income of up to 300 kEUR in total may be generated over the next three years.





End of Inside Information

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