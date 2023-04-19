EQS-Adhoc: GORE German Office Real Estate AG enters into talks with BrickMark Group AG regarding a strategic investment in BrickMark Group and a cooperation for tokenization of real estate assets

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Frankfurt/Main, 19 April 2023 The Management Board of GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN DE000A0Z26C8) and BrickMark Group AG ("BrickMark Group") have today agreed to enter into concrete discussions regarding the acquisition of a strategic stake by GORE in BrickMark Group. The basis is to be a joint business model for the tokenization of real estate assets.

 

Switzerland-based BrickMark Group is a global pioneer and leading provider in Europe of tokenization solutions for the transformation of real estate assets and projects into digital investment products. The BrickMark Group takes over the conception, structuring and implementation of the tokenization projects via their platform BRICKGATE as a so-called "One Stop Shop". Currently in preparation is the tokenization of two international commercial properties with a total volume of more than CHF 400 million.

 

After GORE abandoned its plans to acquire a real estate portfolio from a Luxembourg investor, the planned cooperation with BrickMark Group offers GORE the opportunity to realign and expand their business model in the fast-growing market of digital real estate assets. GORE aims to secure exclusive access to attractive investment opportunities in the digital real estate assets business segment. GORE remains committed to its plans to sell its current real estate holdings.

 

 



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

