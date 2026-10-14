Grammer Aktie
WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403
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14.10.2026 09:56:23
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Difference in earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year and update to the earnings forecast for full-year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
GRAMMER AG: Difference in earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year and update to the earnings forecast for full-year 2026
Ursensollen, October 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG reported earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 that was below the prior-year level and the company’s expectations. With Group revenue of EUR 473.4 million (Q3 2025: EUR 433.2 million), operating EBIT was EUR 11.4 million (Q3 2025: EUR 14.3 million). Operating EBIT was adjusted for negative currency effects of approximately EUR 0.6 million and exceptional effects totaling EUR 3.1 million. The exceptional effects comprised EUR 7.5 million in expenses related to plant restructuring measures, partially offset by the reversal of provisions amounting to EUR 4.4 million.
On a group level, the decline in the third-quarter earnings compared to last year was primarily attributable to the impact of the Iran conflict as well as U.S. and Mexican special tariffs. Additionally, profitability in the AMERICAS region was also affected by higher-than-anticipated launching costs related to new projects following start of production in July.
In the first nine months of financial year 2026, GRAMMER AG’s revenue thus totaled EUR 1,434.7 million (01–09 2025: EUR 1,386.9 million). Operating EBIT amounted to EUR 53.2 million (01–09 2025: EUR 49.9 million).
Based on the higher-than-expected launching costs associated with new projects in the AMERICAS region and the impact of the Iran conflict on the Group's business performance, the Executive Board of GRAMMER AG has revised its full-year forecast for operating EBIT from approximately EUR 80 million to around EUR 70 million. The Executive Board of GRAMMER AG continues to expect revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion for fiscal year 2026.
The quarterly report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on October 30, 2026.
The Executive Board
Contact:
End of Inside Information
14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|info@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900VJD4H4GZ0KGA70
|EQS News ID:
|2415594
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2415594 14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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