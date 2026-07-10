Grammer Aktie
WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403
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10.07.2026 10:28:04
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level
Ursensollen, July 10, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in the second quarter of 2026 was above the previous year's level. Accordingly, operating EBIT of around EUR 23.4 million (Q2 2025: EUR 11.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026 is significantly above the previous year's figure. Operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of around EUR 2.3 million.
Group revenue in the second quarter of 2026 rose by around EUR 33.2 million and totaled around EUR 499.5 million (Q2 2025: EUR 466.3 million). The Group’s operating results in the second quarter of 2026 are primarily attributable to TOP 10 Program in the EMEA region.
Based on preliminary figures, operating EBIT for the first six months of 2026 amounted to approximately EUR 41.7 million, representing an increase of 17.2% compared to the prior-year period (H1 2025: EUR 35.6 million). This performance was also primarily driven by the consequent implementation of the TOP 10 Program.
Against this backdrop, the Executive Board is maintaining the full-year forecast published in the 2025 Annual Report (Group revenue: around EUR 1.9 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 80 million).
The half-year report for the first half of 2026 will be published on August 14, 2026.
The Executive Board
Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
End of Inside Information
10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2364066
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2364066 10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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