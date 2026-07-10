EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level



10-Jul-2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST

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GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level

Ursensollen, July 10, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in the second quarter of 2026 was above the previous year's level. Accordingly, operating EBIT of around EUR 23.4 million (Q2 2025: EUR 11.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026 is significantly above the previous year's figure. Operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of around EUR 2.3 million.

Group revenue in the second quarter of 2026 rose by around EUR 33.2 million and totaled around EUR 499.5 million (Q2 2025: EUR 466.3 million). The Group’s operating results in the second quarter of 2026 are primarily attributable to TOP 10 Program in the EMEA region.

Based on preliminary figures, operating EBIT for the first six months of 2026 amounted to approximately EUR 41.7 million, representing an increase of 17.2% compared to the prior-year period (H1 2025: EUR 35.6 million). This performance was also primarily driven by the consequent implementation of the TOP 10 Program.

Against this backdrop, the Executive Board is maintaining the full-year forecast published in the 2025 Annual Report (Group revenue: around EUR 1.9 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 80 million).

The half-year report for the first half of 2026 will be published on August 14, 2026.



The Executive Board

GRAMMER AG

Contact:

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft

Katerina Koch

Tel.: 09621 66 2222

investor-relations@grammer.com