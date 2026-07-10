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WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403

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10.07.2026 10:28:04

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level

10-Jul-2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the second quarter of 2026 significantly above the previous year´s level

Ursensollen, July 10, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in the second quarter of 2026 was above the previous year's level. Accordingly, operating EBIT of around EUR 23.4 million (Q2 2025: EUR 11.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026 is significantly above the previous year's figure. Operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of around EUR 2.3 million.

Group revenue in the second quarter of 2026 rose by around EUR 33.2 million and totaled around EUR 499.5 million (Q2 2025: EUR 466.3 million). The Group’s operating results in the second quarter of 2026 are primarily attributable to TOP 10 Program in the EMEA region.

Based on preliminary figures, operating EBIT for the first six months of 2026 amounted to approximately EUR 41.7 million, representing an increase of 17.2% compared to the prior-year period (H1 2025: EUR 35.6 million). This performance was also primarily driven by the consequent implementation of the TOP 10 Program.

Against this backdrop, the Executive Board is maintaining the full-year forecast published in the 2025 Annual Report (Group revenue: around EUR 1.9 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 80 million).

The half-year report for the first half of 2026 will be published on August 14, 2026.
 

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG

 

Contact:

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Katerina Koch
Tel.: 09621 66 2222
investor-relations@grammer.com



End of Inside Information

10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2364066

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2364066  10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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