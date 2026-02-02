Grammer Aktie
WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403
|
02.02.2026 10:48:04
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ursensollen, February 2, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) reports consolidated revenue of EUR 1.82 billion and operating EBIT of EUR 75.1 million (previous year: EUR 41.6 million). The expected result will be significantly better than the previously forecasted operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million with revenue at the previous year's level of around EUR 1.9 billion.
The increase in earnings is primarily attributable to developments in the fourth quarter. Operating EBIT in the final quarter of 2025 amounted to around EUR 25.1 million, significantly above the previous year's figure (EUR 3.6 million), revenue was at EUR 434.3 million (Q4 2024: EUR 449.7 million).
In particular, the EMEA region contributed to this positive development through consequent execution of the Top 10 measures, such as restructuring initiatives, efficiency increase programs, and cost compensation by customers.
GRAMMER AG will publish its complete annual financial statements and annual report for 2025 on March 27, 2026.
The Executive Board
Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Katerina Koch
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2222
investor-relations@grammer.com
End of Inside Information
02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2269558
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2269558 02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
|Grammer AG
|6,25
|-2,34%