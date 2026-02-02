EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level



02-Feb-2026

GRAMMER AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year – operating EBIT in Q4 significantly above previous year's level

Ursensollen, February 2, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) reports consolidated revenue of EUR 1.82 billion and operating EBIT of EUR 75.1 million (previous year: EUR 41.6 million). The expected result will be significantly better than the previously forecasted operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million with revenue at the previous year's level of around EUR 1.9 billion.

The increase in earnings is primarily attributable to developments in the fourth quarter. Operating EBIT in the final quarter of 2025 amounted to around EUR 25.1 million, significantly above the previous year's figure (EUR 3.6 million), revenue was at EUR 434.3 million (Q4 2024: EUR 449.7 million).

In particular, the EMEA region contributed to this positive development through consequent execution of the Top 10 measures, such as restructuring initiatives, efficiency increase programs, and cost compensation by customers.

GRAMMER AG will publish its complete annual financial statements and annual report for 2025 on March 27, 2026.



