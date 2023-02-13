EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG recognizes impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and publishes guidance for fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

GRAMMER AG recognizes impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and publishes guidance for fiscal year 2023



13-Feb-2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG recognizes impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and publishes guidance for fiscal year 2023

Ursensollen, February 13, 2023 GRAMMER AG today recognized impairment losses on goodwill, property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets in the consolidated statement of financial position on the basis of the impairment tests performed in preparing the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The impairment losses amount to around EUR 74 million. They relate to the AMERICAS region and are attributable to the sharp rise in interest rates. Based on preliminary figures, this reduced the carrying amounts of goodwill, property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets as of December 31, 2022. Accordingly, EBIT for fiscal year 2022 is also expected to decline to around EUR 44 million (previous year: EUR 18.9 million).

However, the non-recurring impairment losses do not affect operating EBIT, the GRAMMER Groups most important key performance indicator. Based on preliminary figures, operating EBIT is expected to be between approximately EUR 35 million and EUR 36 million, thereby falling within the guidance for fiscal year 2022 (EUR 35-40 million).

In light of the continued macroeconomic and industry-specific uncertainty, the GRAMMER Group is forecasting stable revenue of around EUR 2.2 billion in fiscal year 2023. GRAMMER expects its operating EBIT to double to around EUR 70 million compared to the fiscal year 2022.

The Executive Board

GRAMMER AG

Contact:GRAMMER AktiengesellschaftTanja BücherlPhone: 0049 9621 66 2113investor-relations@grammer.com