12.07.2023 10:33:52
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Revenue and earnings development in the second quarter of 2023 significantly above the previous year's level
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)
GRAMMER AG: Revenue and earnings development in the second quarter of 2023 significantly above the previous year's level
Ursensollen, July 12, 2023 - Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG's revenue and earnings performance in the second quarter of 2023 was significantly above the previous year's level. Accordingly, Group revenue for the months of April to June 2023 is around EUR 584 million (Q2 2022: EUR 519.6 million), earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are around EUR 6.9 million (Q2 2022: EUR -11.3 million) and operating EBIT is around EUR 13.0 million (Q2 2022: EUR -9.8 million). Operating EBIT was adjusted for expenses for restructuring measures in the AMERICAS region of around EUR 2.1 million and negative currency translation effects of approximately EUR 4.0 million.
All regions contributed to this improvement in revenue and earnings. Especially in APAC, stable results were achieved again, after the region had been heavily burdened by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, high freight costs in Japan and start-up costs for new plants in the previous year.
The interim report for the second quarter and first half of 2023 will be published on August 14, 2023.
