Grammer Aktie
WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403
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13.04.2026 13:17:44
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026
Compared to last year, group revenue in the months from January to March 2026 fell by around EUR 25.4 million and totaled around EUR 462.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 487.4 million).
The Group’s operating result in the first quarter of 2026 was impacted in particular by a decline in revenue and earnings in the AMERICAS and APAC regions. The high-margin automotive business in China specifically recorded a weaker revenue and earnings performance as American and European OEMs continued to lose market share to local Chinese OEMs. In AMERICAS, the revenue decline is primarily attributable to the Platform phase-outs, and lower volume in Commercial Vehicles.
The GRAMMER Executive Board confirms its full-year guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report with Group revenue of around EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT at approximately EUR 80 million. However, the outlook depends considerably on further geopolitical developments and their effects on the global economy.
The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on April 29, 2026.
The Executive Board
Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Katerina Koch
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2222
investor-relations@grammer.com
End of Inside Information
13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2307160
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2307160 13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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