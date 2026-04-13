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WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403

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13.04.2026 13:17:44

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026

13-Apr-2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026

Ursensollen, April 13, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026 was below the previous year's level, with operating EBIT of around EUR 18.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 23.9 million). The operating EBIT margin was 4.0%, remaining broadly in line with the full-year 2025 level of 4.1%. Operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of around EUR 4.8 million.

Compared to last year, group revenue in the months from January to March 2026 fell by around EUR 25.4 million and totaled around EUR 462.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 487.4 million).

The Group’s operating result in the first quarter of 2026 was impacted in particular by a decline in revenue and earnings in the AMERICAS and APAC regions. The high-margin automotive business in China specifically recorded a weaker revenue and earnings performance as American and European OEMs continued to lose market share to local Chinese OEMs. In AMERICAS, the revenue decline is primarily attributable to the Platform phase-outs, and lower volume in Commercial Vehicles.

The GRAMMER Executive Board confirms its full-year guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report with Group revenue of around EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT at approximately EUR 80 million. However, the outlook depends considerably on further geopolitical developments and their effects on the global economy.

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on April 29, 2026.

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG


Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Katerina Koch
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2222
investor-relations@grammer.com


End of Inside Information

13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2307160

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2307160  13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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