EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026

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GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026



13-Apr-2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST

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GRAMMER AG: Year-on-year change in earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026



Ursensollen, April 13, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026 was below the previous year's level, with operating EBIT of around EUR 18.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 23.9 million). The operating EBIT margin was 4.0%, remaining broadly in line with the full-year 2025 level of 4.1%. Operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of around EUR 4.8 million.

Compared to last year, group revenue in the months from January to March 2026 fell by around EUR 25.4 million and totaled around EUR 462.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 487.4 million).

The Group’s operating result in the first quarter of 2026 was impacted in particular by a decline in revenue and earnings in the AMERICAS and APAC regions. The high-margin automotive business in China specifically recorded a weaker revenue and earnings performance as American and European OEMs continued to lose market share to local Chinese OEMs. In AMERICAS, the revenue decline is primarily attributable to the Platform phase-outs, and lower volume in Commercial Vehicles.

The GRAMMER Executive Board confirms its full-year guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report with Group revenue of around EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT at approximately EUR 80 million. However, the outlook depends considerably on further geopolitical developments and their effects on the global economy.

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on April 29, 2026.

The Executive Board

GRAMMER AG

Contact:GRAMMER AktiengesellschaftKaterina KochPhone: 0049 9621 66 2222investor-relations@grammer.com