EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue and earnings development in the first quarter of 2023 significantly above previous year's level

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue and earnings development in the first quarter of 2023 significantly above previous year's level



18-Apr-2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG: Revenue and earnings development in the first quarter of 2023 significantly above previous year's level

Ursensollen, April 18, 2023 - Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG is reporting revenue and earnings development in the first quarter of 2023 that is significantly above the previous year's level. Accordingly, Group revenue in the past quarter was around EUR 589 million (Q1 2022: EUR 515.0 million), earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were around EUR 11.7 million (Q1 2022: EUR -1.2 million) and operating EBIT was around EUR 14 million (Q1 2022: EUR -2.5 million).

All regions contribute to the improvement in revenue and earnings. In particular, stable results were achieved again in APAC, after the region had been heavily impacted by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, high freight costs in Japan and ramp-up costs for new plants in the previous year. In addition, the first quarter of 2023 also saw progress in the measures initiated as part of the P2P restructuring project in the AMERICAS region. The EMEA region also developed positively.

The Executive Board currently continues to adhere to the full-year forecast published in the annual report (Group revenue: around EUR 2.2 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 70 million). As in the previous year, a significantly stronger second half of the year is again expected in 2023.

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on April 27, 2023.

Executive Board

GRAMMER AG

Contact:GRAMMER AktiengesellschaftTanja BücherlPhone: 0049 9621 66 2113investor-relations@grammer.com