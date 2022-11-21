EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness

EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

GRENKE AG: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness



21-Nov-2022 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GRENKE: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness Baden-Baden, November 21, 2022: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG today revoked the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Michael Bücker at his own request for a limited period until February 28, 2023 due to illness. Mr. Bücker has been assured of his reappointment at the end of this period. His duties as CEO have been assumed by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, thereby ensuring continuity on the Board of Directors. For further information, please contact: GRENKE AG

Anke Linnartz

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 7221 5007-204

Email: investor@grenke.de

Website: www.grenke.com

Press contact

Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300

Email: presse@grenke.de



About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

