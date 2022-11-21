EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness

21.11.2022 14:06:14

GRENKE AG: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness

GRENKE AG: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness

GRENKE: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness

Baden-Baden, November 21, 2022: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG today revoked the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Michael Bücker at his own request for a limited period until February 28, 2023 due to illness. Mr. Bücker has been assured of his reappointment at the end of this period. His duties as CEO have been assumed by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, thereby ensuring continuity on the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:   +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Language: English
