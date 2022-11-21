|
21.11.2022 14:06:14
EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
GRENKE: CEO temporarily resigns from the Board of Directors due to illness
Baden-Baden, November 21, 2022: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG today revoked the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Michael Bücker at his own request for a limited period until February 28, 2023 due to illness. Mr. Bücker has been assured of his reappointment at the end of this period. His duties as CEO have been assumed by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, thereby ensuring continuity on the Board of Directors.
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1492683
