04.10.2022 16:53:15
EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE raises forecast for new leasing business for the 2022 financial year
EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRENKE raises forecast for new leasing business for the 2022 financial year
Baden-Baden, October 4, 2022: The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is raising its forecast for new leasing business for the 2022 financial year in light of the high growth in new leasing business to date. Under the assumption of continuing solid business development, the Board of Directors is raising its guidance and is now expecting new leasing business in the range of EUR 2.1 billion to EUR 2.3 billion for the 2022 financial year. This compares to the guidance published on March 17, 2022, in which the Board of Directors had anticipated a volume of new leasing business in the range of EUR 2.0 to EUR 2.2 billion.
In the third quarter of 2022, GRENKE generated new leasing business of EUR 565.5 million, up 51.9% on the previous year (Q3 2021: EUR 372.2 million). In the first nine months of the financial year, GRENKE generated new leasing business of EUR 1.65 billion, corresponding to an increase of 45.4%.
GRENKE will publish further details on the new business development in the third quarter of 2022 on October 5, 2022, as scheduled.
For further information, please contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Consolidated Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
04-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1456703
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1456703 04-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
