|
02.03.2023 17:09:15
EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE invests in expanding digitalisation, presents preliminary results for 2022 financial year and publishes outlook for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Preliminary Results
GRENKE invests in expanding digitalisation, presents preliminary results for 2022 financial year and publishes outlook for 2023
Baden-Baden, March 2, 2023: GRENKE, the global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is launching a digitalisation programme under the name "Digital Excellence" with immediate effect. In order to continue its successful international growth and expansion strategy, the Company will invest an additional total of EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million in the digital optimisation of the entire value chain. This will occur in over 30 countries over the next three years. Particularly the relatively new subsidiaries located in the future core markets of Australia, Canada and the USA will be equipped from their outset with state-of-the-art infrastructure to take full advantage of the exceptional growth potential in those markets.
The digitalisation programme is based on a transformation to cloud technology. The investment in this technology marks the largest single initiative, amounting to one-third of the funds invested in the programme. The remaining investments will distributed across the automation of all core processes in the leasing business. An estimated EUR 15 million will be incurred as additional expenses in the current financial year.
Today, GRENKE also presented preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2022 financial year. Consolidated Group net profit amounted to EUR 84.2 million (2021: EUR 95.2 million) and was at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 75 million to EUR 85 million. Based on this result, the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.45 per share for the 2022 financial year (2021: EUR 0.51). This would correspond to a payout ratio of 25 percent, which would be in line with the Consolidated Group's dividend policy.
For the 2023 financial year, GRENKE expects new leasing business in the range of EUR 2.6 billion and EUR 2.8 billion and is targeting Consolidated Group net profit of EUR 80 million to EUR 90 million. For the 2024 financial year, the Board of Directors continues to expect new leasing business of EUR 3.4 billion. With the implementation of the digitalisation programme in the years ahead, the Consolidated Group profit in 2024 is anticipated to reach approximately EUR 120 million, instead of EUR 140 million as previously forecast. The break-even point should be reached as early as the 2025 financial year. This is expected to be the first year when the increase in efficiency reflected in the sales and administrative expenses will exceed the cost of IT investments.
Overview of preliminary, unaudited group figures for 2022 according to IFRS (in EUR millions)
The 2022 financial year figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. The Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 16, 2023. The Annual Report will be available at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/.
For further information, please contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
02-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1573619
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1573619 02-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GRENKE AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GRENKE AGmehr Analysen
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.01.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.01.23
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.12.22
|GRENKE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.01.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.01.23
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.12.22
|GRENKE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.01.23
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.12.22
|GRENKE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.22
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.10.22
|GRENKE buy
|Warburg Research
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.01.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.22
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.22
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.22
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GRENKE AG
|27,18
|-6,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow schließt fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickelten sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.