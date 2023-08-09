EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE revises market expectations and outlook for 2024

|
GRENKE revises market expectations and outlook for 2024
GRENKE revises market expectations and outlook for 2024
Baden-Baden, August 9, 2023: GRENKE AGs Board of Directors today revised its outlook for the 2024 financial year, bringing it in line with the market environment. Based on the updated economic forecasts and the continued focus on balanced margins in this environment, the Board of Directors is now targeting new leasing business of EUR 3.0 billion to EUR 3.2 billion in 2024, instead of the previous figure of around EUR 3.4 billion. GRENKE is continuing its growth strategy also with the reduced forecast range for new business. The new outlook for new leasing business corresponds to double-digit growth of 11 % to 19 % compared to the forecast midpoint for the current financial year of around EUR 2.7 billion.
The Board of Directors is therefore assuming a range for the Consolidated Group net profit in the 2024 financial year of EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million (previous forecast range: around EUR 120 million).
The forecast for the current 2023 financial year remains unchanged at EUR 2.6 billion to EUR 2.8 billion for new leasing business and EUR 80 million to EUR 90 million for Consolidated Group net profit.
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
