09.08.2023 18:08:57

EQS-Adhoc: GRENKE revises market expectations and outlook for 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRENKE revises market expectations and outlook for 2024

09-Aug-2023 / 18:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE revises market expectations and outlook for 2024

Baden-Baden, August 9, 2023: GRENKE AGs Board of Directors today revised its outlook for the 2024 financial year, bringing it in line with the market environment. Based on the updated economic forecasts and the continued focus on balanced margins in this environment, the Board of Directors is now targeting new leasing business of EUR 3.0 billion to EUR 3.2 billion in 2024, instead of the previous figure of around EUR 3.4 billion. GRENKE is continuing its growth strategy also with the reduced forecast range for new business. The new outlook for new leasing business corresponds to double-digit growth of 11 % to 19 % compared to the forecast midpoint for the current financial year of around EUR 2.7 billion.

The Board of Directors is therefore assuming a range for the Consolidated Group net profit in the 2024 financial year of EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million (previous forecast range: around EUR 120 million).

The forecast for the current 2023 financial year remains unchanged at EUR 2.6 billion to EUR 2.8 billion for new leasing business and EUR 80 million to EUR 90 million for Consolidated Group net profit.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:   +49 7221 5007-204
e-mail: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com
 		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:  +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
e-mail:    presse@grenke.de
 

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1700107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1700107  09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GRENKE AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GRENKE AGmehr Analysen

13:49 GRENKE Buy Warburg Research
13:02 GRENKE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.08.23 GRENKE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.07.23 GRENKE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.07.23 GRENKE Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GRENKE AG 24,05 -3,80% GRENKE AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnete. Am US-Aktienmarkt dominieren die Bullen. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen