EQS-Adhoc: GSW Immobilien AG: Delisting of GSW shares intended, major shareholder has announced public delisting tender offer, GSW to support such public tender offer

Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2022 Today, the management board of GSW Immobilien AG (the Company) (ISIN DE000GSW1111 / WKN GSW111) with the approval of the supervisory board and in consultation with Deutsche Wohnen SE (Deutsche Wohnen), which holds approx. 94.02 % of the shares of the Company (GSW Shares), has resolved to delist the GSW Shares for trading in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after publication of a public delisting offer by Deutsche Wohnen. To this end, GSW upon approval by the supervisory board today concluded a delisting agreement with Deutsche Wohnen. In the delisting agreement, Deutsche Wohnen has committed itself to making a public tender offer to the GSW shareholders to purchase their shares at the legal minimum price. The price of this tender offer will be determined by way of an enterprise valuation by Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft with its registered seat in Stuttgart (Ebner Stolz), that is mandated as an independent evaluator to perform a company valuation of the Company pursuant to Section 5 para. 4 of the German WpÜG Offer Ordinance (WpÜG-Angebotsverordnung) (the Company Valuation).

In light of the overall circumstances, the management board and the supervisory board are of the opinion that the conclusion of a delisting agreement is in the interest of the Company. This is based on the fact that, since the consummation of the business combination between Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia SE (Vonovia) in October 2021, the public equity capital market has continued to lose significance as a financing option for the Company as a group company of the Vonovia group. Furthermore, since the voluntary public tender offer by Vonovia to all shareholders of the Company on September 21, 2021, the free float in the Company has further been reduced to approx. 0.087 %, and no relevant trading activity in the GSW Shares is taking place. Against this background, the Company has subject to a detailed examination of the tender offer document and in consideration of its statutory obligations agreed to support the public delisting offer. The management board and the supervisory board will issue a reasoned statement pursuant to Sec. 27 German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) regarding the public delisting offer.

The decision on the withdrawal of admission of the shares will be taken by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The management board expects the withdrawal, in accordance with the rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, to come into effect three trading days after publication of the withdrawal which shall occur immediately following the decision of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. After effectiveness of the withdrawal, GSW Shares will no longer be admitted for trading or be traded on a domestic regulated market or on a comparable foreign market.



