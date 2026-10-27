EQS-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes preliminary results for third quarter of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Other

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes preliminary results for third quarter of 2026



27-Oct-2026 / 11:59 CET/CEST

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H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary Figures for First Nine Months of 2026

Business continues its strong revenue and earnings growth trajectory

EBITDA of EUR 132.3 million remains significantly above the prior-year level (first nine months 2025: EUR 60.5 million)

Salzbergen, Germany, October 27th, 2026. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) continued the strong recovery in sales volumes and earnings that began in March 2026 through the end of the third quarter of 2026. According to preliminary calculations, operating consolidated earnings (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment, and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) amounted to EUR 47.9 million in the third quarter, significantly exceeding the prior-year quarter (Q3 2025: EUR 20.3 million).

At the same time, a more favorable development for the remaining earnings levels becomes apparent. Detailed results are as follows: EBIT amounted to EUR 33.4 million compared with EUR 5.5 million in the previous year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) reached EUR 30.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 2.6 million), while net income attributable to shareholders totaled EUR 19.9 million (Q3 2025: EUR -0.7 million). Sales revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year increased by almost 33% to EUR 411.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 310.6 million).

For the entire first nine months of 2026, the Group achieved improved preliminary EBITDA of EUR 132.3 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 60.5 million) and higher revenue of EUR 1,112.2 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 963.7 million). The remaining earnings measures also increased significantly: EBIT for the first nine months amounted to EUR 92.8 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 16.4 million). A similar trend was seen in earnings before taxes (EBT), which rose to EUR 83.6 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 7.5 million). Net income attributable to shareholders totaled EUR 61.5 million (first nine months 2025: EUR -0.4 million). This resulted in earnings per share of EUR 1.65. With earnings per share of EUR 0.54, the third quarter of 2026 made a particularly strong contribution (first nine months 2025: EUR -0.01; Q3 2025: EUR -0.02).

Overall, the positive year-to-date development continued, with H&R proving resilient despite global and economic policy challenges. At the same time, the dynamic lost momentum during the last three months, meaning that the even stronger results achieved in Q2 2026 could not be maintained.

The ChemPharm REFINING segment once again made the largest contribution to earnings. EBITDA of EUR 36.7 million (Q3 2025: EUR 13.7 million) was, as expected, significantly higher than in the comparable prior-year quarter. The same applies to the first nine months as a whole: at EUR 98.9 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 40.7 million), segment performance improved substantially. Segment sales revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 721.0 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 597.0 million).

The Group's international activities within the ChemPharm SALES segment reported improved operating earnings of EUR 12.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 and EUR 38.3 million for the first nine months (Q3 2025: EUR 9.0 million; first nine months 2025: EUR 26.8 million). Revenue also exceeded the prior-year level significantly, reaching EUR 378.8 million for the first nine months and EUR 132.6 million for the quarter (first nine months 2025: EUR 351.6 million; Q3 2025: EUR 114.5 million).

The PLASTICS segment once again recorded significant losses. For the first nine months, it generated a slightly lower negative result of EUR -2.4 million (first nine months 2025: EUR -3.7 million), of which EUR -0.7 million was attributable to the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR -1.8 million). Revenue also declined year-on-year, amounting to EUR 24.7 million for the first nine months and EUR 8.7 million in the quarter (first nine months 2025: EUR 27.6 million; Q3 2025: EUR 8.8 million), mainly as a result of the continuing difficult conditions in the automotive industry.

Operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to EUR 58.3 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 48.9 million), exceeding the prior-year level. Despite a significantly higher group result, operating cash flow was affected by a substantial increase in net working capital during the period, primarily reflecting higher trade receivables, resulting from the conflict in the Persian Gulf involving Israel, the United States and Iran. In the third quarter of 2026, operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 55.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 24.3 million), while free cash flow amounted to EUR 42.4 million (Q3 2025: EUR 3.8 million). As of the reporting date for the nine-month period, free cash flow stood at EUR 22.9 million compared with EUR 8.8 million in the prior year.

Total assets increased from EUR 916.2 million as of 31 December 2025 to EUR 1,020.8 million. During the same period, equity rose from EUR 416.1 million to EUR 498.5 million. As of 30 September 2026, the Company's equity ratio amounted to 48.8% (31 December 2025: 45.4%).

Overall, the Company's positive business and earnings performance continued since the summer, although with less momentum than in the second quarter of 2026. H&R therefore remains on track to achieve the recently adjusted EBITDA guidance range of EUR 120.0 million to EUR 145.0 million. Further refinements to the outlook may be provided during the course of the financial year.

The final financial figures and further information on business development in 2026 will be published as planned in the quarterly statement on 13 November 2026.

Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Straße 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

Listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the development and production of chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, bio-based, synthetic and recycled hydrocarbons, as well as in the manufacture of precision plastic components.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.